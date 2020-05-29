“The WORST Health Organization” — The president’s ill-informed and shameful attack on the WHO is an example of the willful ignorance of not learning one’s history.
My wife and I, collectively, have worked as Americans alongside, and sometimes for, the WHO during 30 or more years in more than 50 countries. The WHO and its sister agency, UNICEF, are together arguably responsible for doing more to lift this world’s misery than any other bilateral or multilateral organizations. The epochal conquest of smallpox (the only plague ever eradicated) was due to the WHO bringing together the U.S. and USSR in a decadeslong campaign to free the world forever from that horrific disease, and the current attempt to do the same with polio is also credited to the WHO.
Dr. Halfdan Mahler, director general of WHO for several decades, persisted in calling his own organization the “WHO — the WORST health organization.” This, of course, was typical Danish humor, but also a stirring evocation to the troops, to go further, higher, faster. Trump is, as usual, blowing out of the wrong end of his trumpet. It would be a disaster for the world and the U.S. to put a spoke in the wheels, or even destroy, the “Worst Health Organization.”
Stephen C. Joseph, M.D., M.P.H. Santa Fe
Drinking on the streets
I am disappointed with the Santa Fe Police Department. We took a walk to the Plaza on Memorial Day. As we were walking down Marcy Street, we saw a throng of people having a block party. While that isn’t an issue, the fact that all of them were drinking and several were visibly drunk is. There were at least 15 people on the street drinking, and this is something that should not be encouraged in downtown Santa Fe.
I am no teetotaler, but this was beyond the pale. This was one block from City Hall. Every time I go to an event here where there is alcohol, there is a security guard stopping me from taking alcohol out. Yet these folks were drunk and drinking with no evidence of police anywhere.
Lawrence Leichtman Santa Fe
A death sentence
In the 1918 flu pandemic, 3 million to 5 million people died in the “first wave.” But people got tired of following safety rules to halt the pandemic and reopened their countries. It was a disaster. The “second wave” killed
30 million to 50 million people.
Recently in Missouri, two people reopened their hair salon, to get back to “normal.” A week later, they tested positive for COVID-19 (they were asymptomatic) and ended up giving the virus to 140 customers. “Back to normal” can be a death sentence for thousands more.
Don Eaton
Santa Fe
A soul-stirring speech
If any of you did not watch the Academy Awards, you missed one of the most soul-stirring, extemporaneous acceptance speeches of recent memory. Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for his portrayal of the Joker. What followed was a brilliant self-effacing oration.
Phoenix touched upon many of the social justice issues that I, and many of you, have been championing for so many years. His impassioned appeal to the worldwide audience was every bit as magnificent as his acting was in the Joker. Here is Phoenix, in his own words, at the Oscars. I hope they are as meaningful and inspirational to you as they are to me.
“... I think that we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world, and many of us, what we’re guilty of is an egocentric world view — the belief that we’re the center of the universe. We go into the natural world, and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. Then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf, and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. And I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something, to give something up, but human beings, at our best, are so inventive and creative and ingenious. And I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and to the environment. …”
Here is the address to his entire speech (Incidentally, Olivia Colman is hilarious in this short segment.): www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiiWdTz_MNc
James Corcoran
Santa Fe
Vote him out
The worst president we have ever had is leaving a legacy of death and destruction as he is completing his last year in office. Hopefully voters of all ages, color and ethnicities will make sure that when he goes he takes with him the cast of enablers in the Senate, House and Cabinet who apparently share his lack of ethical values and any sense of decency.
James Brown
Santa Fe
We are in trouble
Listening Tuesday to the master developer’s plans for the midtown campus was unsettling. The presentation on education and jobs was almost solely about a vo-tech film school (certifications), the mention of a medical LPN program and a possible historic preservation program.
Only when asked did sustainability come up. Now the developer realizes it has to expand the soundstages at Greer Garson up to six such stages — there was no size/acreage information. The developers compare it to Albuquerque Studios (bigger is better).
The remark that one will make enough in film that housing will not be a problem raised red flags. I do not think of education as an industry, nor do I think of higher education without a four-year program and a strong liberal arts component. This rush to develop the most lucrative aspect of the campus without a solid, publicly discussed and vetted overall plan sounds like another sell-out disaster for Santa Fe.
Stefanie Beninato Santa Fe
