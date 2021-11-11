I agree with the state legislators who want to take more time to consider hydrogen energy and fuel production through a work group, conference of experts and public input (“New Mexico lawmakers want to hit brakes on hydrogen fuel,” Nov. 9). I support the governor’s initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, but two independent studies have shown “blue” hydrogen production increases CO2 emissions dramatically.
There are ways to produce hydrogen that don’t require fossil fuels and natural gas. We are moving way too fast, with little information about impacts, options and community opinion.
S.J. Fiske
Santa Fe
Blue delusion
The article on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s plan to create the largest hydrogen production and distribution system in the country hits the nail on the head. Blue hydrogen is a delusion when considered as a fuel. Anyone can see that creating blue hydrogen actually requires more energy than just burning the methane now needed. Why have that interim process at all when it is a net producer of greenhouse gases?
The only truly green hydrogen is by electrolysis. Many of us remember the middle school experiment of running a current through water and collecting hydrogen in a test tube. However, the energy required to build a green hydrogen economy also will require the use of fossil fuels until green energy produced exceeds the need for those fuels. At some point, there will be enough renewables in the grid that hydrogen through electrolysis will achieve net-zero carbon production. Regardless, there will be a cost in carbon as fossil fuel use increases to build out the noncarbon systems. There is no free lunch, but the governor’s plan would make a bad situation worse.
Brian O’Keefe
Santa Fe
Sumptuous offerings
My favorite part of the Wednesday paper is to see what Marianne Sundquist has in store for us at the Magic Table. I’ve been making many of her sumptuous recipes for the past 18 months, and they’ve made my cooking explorations during the pandemic much more fun and interesting.
I especially appreciate that she includes so many vegetarian recipes, and most are really easy and quick to put together, which is essential for busy families. I can’t think of a recipe I’ve tried that hasn’t been delicious. Some have become my go-to favorites. Thank you, Marianne, for enhancing our home dining experiences and exciting our taste buds. I look forward to more delicious recipes.
Judith Gabriele
Santa Fe
Speak up
The New Mexico Public Education Department has done an excellent overhaul of the K-12 social studies standards. Jan. 6, the day we almost lost our democracy, should be added to the curriculum. Invaders came into the U.S. Capitol for the purpose of overturning the congressional vote to certify the election as required by our Constitution. The mob was incited by a president who refused to concede the election and lied about nonexistent voter fraud.
This invasion of the Capitol was one of the most important historical events in the history of our country. If you agree, contact the Public Education Department or attend the Zoom conference from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Use the passcode Policy 2021.
Barbara Lenssen, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
True artist
I am incredibly impressed with the photographic work of The New Mexican’s Jim Weber. I know I’m not the first to recognize the quality of his work, but every week I see a photo in the sports section that blows me away. I’ve been looking at the sports pages of newspapers around the country and world for 50-plus years, and my two years here in Santa Fe have convinced me he is a truly unique talent in his field. Keep ’em coming, you’re a true artist of your craft.
Tom Hood
Santa Fe
Dedicated volunteers
“Rescue Rehabilitate Release” — that is the mission statement of the Santa Fe Raptor Center, an all-volunteer organization. I witnessed a volunteer, Lorie Paras, rescue and release a screech owl. Her care, feeding and reintroducing the owl to hunting for its survival was wondrous. This invaluable service to our feathered friends and to our community must continue and be supported. Thank you to her and all the volunteers for their service and dedication.
Debbie Adams
Santa Fe
