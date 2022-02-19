Since the pandemic, there has been no or very limited access to swimming for kids in Santa Fe. Currently, there is no access during non-workday hours. This is an issue of equity. Working families deserve a chance to take their kids to the pool. On a recent Friday afternoon, the Genoveva Chavez Community Center leisure pool had reached capacity by 3:15 p.m. before opening for one hour from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Five moms with disappointed kids stood outside sharing stories of having left work early and picked kids up early from daycare, only to be turned away. There’s no way to reserve time. The city’s excuse is always that they don’t have enough lifeguards. What about raising the pay, eliminating the drug-testing requirement and developing a pipeline of young swimmers? The city also needs to direct resources in a way that ensures our swimming pools, and other recreational facilities, serve all residents.
Lucia Duncan
Santa Fe
Out of compliance
This is a travesty! A developer for the proposed 2200 Old Pecos Trail project has submitted a new, denser plan with the city of Santa Fe than the one presented at the first Early Neighborhood Notification meeting. Rather than basing its application on factual and legal criteria for rezoning in City Code 14-3.5 (C), the developer points to a conceptional “future land use designation” of three to seven dwelling units per acre, which I believe has no legal standing. In addition, City Code 14-5.5, Highway Corridor Protection Districts, is clearly meant to protect the Old Pecos Trail Historic and Scenic Corridor from dense development. Additionally, this project does not comply with the city code requirement for 50 percent of each lot to be “open space,” as set forth in City Code Section 14-5.5(A)(4)(b)(v).
Harald Dogliani
Santa Fe
Hardly advantageous
A developer has plans to rezone the beautiful 25-acre parcel at Old Pecos Trail and West Zia Road, covering it with houses with no useful open space. To get this rezoning, the developer must state that this would be “more advantageous to the community.” Of course, we all know it would be a blight on the community. More troubling, however, is the fact this parcel lies in a Federal Emergency Management Agency Special Flood Hazard area. Further, the “affordable” houses would be the most vulnerable to floods. How would the owner of an “affordable house” afford $800 for flood insurance?
Keith Anderson
Santa Fe
Tell us the growth plan
I appreciated the article in The Santa Fe New Mexican concerning apartment rents (“Priced out of Santa Fe,” Feb. 13). They have become too high for the average worker. We all see the apartment construction going on around town. My understanding is that only a small percentage of these units will have reduced rents and even then for only a limited time. So I agree that the only way of providing affordable housing in Santa Fe is to subsidize it. And subsidize it for all the “working poor.” Either that or seriously raise wages across the board. How much growth can we sustain both for the quality of life in Santa Fe and the resources available? Do we want to become another Albuquerque? What is the maximum number of people we can comfortably support in Santa Fe? What’s the plan? Because in an overpopulated world, there will always be more people than we can comfortably house.
Barbara Kalb
Santa Fe
Clean it out
Are you cleaning out closets? The Santa Fe Woman’s Club, 1616 Old Pecos Trail, is accepting donations of usable closing and housewares from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5. Our Annual Flea Market will benefit the needs of local women and children. We’d appreciate the public’s help.
Evelyn McClure
Santa Fe
Helping the chimps
Such heartening news in The New Mexican (“Federal bill would move Holloman chimps to reserve,” Feb. 11) that more than 84 remaining chimpanzees held for decades for experimentation in New Mexico and Texas research centers will be transferred to “Chimp Haven,” a sanctuary in Louisiana. Thanks to the longtime efforts of Sen. Martin Heinrich, other Republican and Democratic senators, and fellow animal protection advocate, Noelle Callahan, this bill has been introduced. That’s swinging across the aisle for our cousins.
Melanie A. Dugan
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.