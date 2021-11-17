The newspaper is to be commended for keeping the history of the Santa Fe Trail alive with its recent history on the trail ("A path to history: A five-part series as the Santa Fe Trail turns 200," Nov. 11). In several portions of the history, reference is made to the early traders who came in 1823 with manufactured goods and made large profits from the sale of same.
Where did the profits come from? Mexico was only 2 years old, and no one would want to take Mexican currency back to St. Louis. And America had no real currency until Abe Lincoln standardized currency in 1863. What the traders took back was silver and a minor amount of gold, and those minerals came from hundreds of small mines spread through the Ortiz Mountains and over to Cerrillos. Miners working long hours, pulled small amounts of silver from their mines each day and brought this treasure to town. This gave Santa Fe a basis for trading.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
A daily pleasure
Just wanted to salute Robert Nott and The New Mexican for the truly informative, balanced (as much as possible in these contentious days) and beautifully constructed series on the Santa Fe Trail's 200th anniversary. It was a pleasure to look forward to each day. Thank you so much. In this day of the collapse of local daily papers, we are doubly blessed. Not only do we still have our daily paper, but it's an amazingly good one! Another thank you for being there.
Ouida MacGregor
Santa Fe
The right fit
On daylight saving time, I side with folks like Barbara Kalb ("Let's face it folks, there is less light in winter," Letters to the Editor, Nov. 15) who favor year-round Standard time. As she says, "No matter what the clock says, the days get shorter in the winter." As to the claim by Richard Block ("Chill people," Letters to the Editor, Nov. 15) that, "We are on the extreme eastern tip of the Mountain Time Zone" — that is false. The 105th Meridian, 105 degrees west of Greenwich, or exactly seven hours behind Greenwich time, the center of the Mountain Time Zone, runs north and south through east-central New Mexico, crossing Interstate 40 less than a mile west of I-40's intersection with U.S. 84. Santa Fe's longitude is between 105 degrees, 54 minutes and 106 degrees, three minutes west, basically one degree west of the line. With the Earth rotating 15 degrees per hour, Santa Fe's sun time is four minutes behind the time at the 105th Meridian. Mountain Standard Time suits the entire state well.
Herbert Thomas
Santa Fe
Rocky start?
I attended the introduction of the CHART (Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth) process at an event Sunday at Frenchy's Field. The water ceremony at the labyrinth was powerful, culminating in pouring our bowls of water into the Santa Fe River. Sadly, newly reelected Mayor Alan Webber was absent. As I voted for him, I was shocked he avoided this introduction of CHART (his "baby"). When I asked the CHART co-director, she said, "I have not heard from him." Also absent as far as I could see were my District 1 council members, Signe Lindell and Renee Villarreal.
The gathering grew contentious. A few angry attendees frequently interrupted as the CHART co-directors tried to explain the program. Though the CHART members present wore orange badges, they were never individually introduced. We attendees were asked to approach them one by one to discuss concerns. CHART seems off to a rocky start.
Susan Haynes and Robert Borson
Santa Fe
Consider smoke impact
Why can the U.S. Forest Service burn our nearby forest many days out of the year and not genuinely consider what the effects of the smoke are on human health? Santa Fe-area residents have been complaining about smoke impacts by writing frequent newspaper pieces and letters to the editor, testifying to the Santa Fe County Commission and Santa Fe City Council, and submitting numerous comments to the Forest Service. We're told to "be tolerant."
The Forest Service hasn't been willing to even acknowledge publicly the detrimental effects of the burning on many residents, so how can it do an informed cost/benefit analysis? Forest Service officials haven't analyzed the health effects of fire accelerant chemicals in the smoke. It's well-known that fine particulates from smoke, PM 2.5, can damage the human body. During prescribed burns, many experience burning eyes, sore throats, asthma, headaches, "brain fog" and various other symptoms. Long-term health impacts can be much worse.
Sarah Hyden
Santa Fe
