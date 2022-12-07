My fellow state of New Mexico workers and I do not deserve to have our workplace flexibility — the telework policy — taken away just because there is vacant office space, because it’s time to get back to work or because we are supposed to believe the never-ending variants of COVID-19 are “just like the flu.” It’s condescending and insulting. Aside from my personal COVID-19 experience, chronic staffing shortages have been an ongoing issue at my agency since I started. Taking away workplace flexibility is counterproductive to recruiting and retaining quality employees. The hiring pool just dwindled.
Teleworking and hybrid schedules enhance job satisfaction, loyalty, work quality and work-life balance. But no one bothered to ask for our opinions. Politicians love to invoke the freedom of choice argument — except when it benefits the working class. And by the way, we’ve been working this entire time, like we always do.
M. Stefanoff
Santa Fe
No wonder
In January, Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz reported to the Wall Street Journal that COVID-19 had left the railway extremely understaffed. Really? Well, not surprising, since Union Pacific does not and never has provided paid sick leave for any of its 32,000 employees. I have an idea, Mr. Fritz: How about you take your $9,956,808 compensation package and you and your board come out of your penthouses and quit playing field hockey with your employees as if they are “pucks” in your portfolio game with Vanguard.
J. Wilstrom
Santa Fe
Hardly the same
In responding to (“Grappling with election deniers is full-time duty, Dec. 1”) in E-voices, Richard Reinders claims Democrats refused to accept the 2016 election. Not quite. Democrats complained that Attorney General Jim Comey announced a new investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails just days before the election, contrary to the practice against investigating 60 days in advance of an election. This, after Clinton’s emails already had been examined, and just after the election, the investigation was announced to have no evidence of wrongdoing.
Such a complaint is a far cry from organizing the many different and illegal ways to overturn the 2020 election, including fake electors, organizing a full-blown insurrection, threats against the vice president and speaker of the House, etc. Former President Donald Trump continues to deny the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidency. And this month, Trump commented that all the rules — including the Constitution — should be thrown out to reinstate him in the White House. There is no comparison. The real question is why Republicans are wimping out and not condemning Trump.
Nancy Silver
Santa Fe
Treasured letters
Thank you, Andrea Kiesling, for her recent article (“The many benefits of teaching cursive,” My View, Dec. 4). I have several letters written by my father to my mother dated 1918 as he was sent to France during World War I. My pop had a sixth grade education, but the letters, written in eloquent cursive on YMCA-issued papers, are treasures to me and my son. He ended each letter with “keep the home fires burning.” My pop passed away, possibly from exposure to mustard gas, when I was very young. I have little memory of him, so these letters are precious jewels.
Carole Owens
Santa Fe
Center beauty
I have a suggestion for Mayor Alan Webber and the Santa Fe City Council. It might read like this: “Since the Plaza is the center of activity to both tourists and locals, I resolve that they will not have to endure yet another year of an ugly plywood box in the middle of their Plaza. I will devote my resources, creativity and determination to finally being something beautiful and meaningful to the center of Santa Fe.”
Cathy Magni
Santa Fe
Stop it
Sen. Martin Heinrich is a smart guy. He got unanimous support in the Senate for his bill stopping the theft and sale of Native heritage items. How did he do it? He titled the bill so the acronym was STOP. Republican legislators will vote for anything they think is stopping something.