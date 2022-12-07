My fellow state of New Mexico workers and I do not deserve to have our workplace flexibility — the telework policy — taken away just because there is vacant office space, because it’s time to get back to work or because we are supposed to believe the never-ending variants of COVID-19 are “just like the flu.” It’s condescending and insulting. Aside from my personal COVID-19 experience, chronic staffing shortages have been an ongoing issue at my agency since I started. Taking away workplace flexibility is counterproductive to recruiting and retaining quality employees. The hiring pool just dwindled.

Teleworking and hybrid schedules enhance job satisfaction, loyalty, work quality and work-life balance. But no one bothered to ask for our opinions. Politicians love to invoke the freedom of choice argument — except when it benefits the working class. And by the way, we’ve been working this entire time, like we always do.

M. Stefanoff

