I believe Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and many others in the Republican Party should send out prayers. And this should be their prayer:
Dear God, please forgive us for not protecting the innocent. Our desire for power and money has blinded us so we can’t see how we fail in our duty to those we were elected to serve. Give us the courage to see the sinfulness of our path and the strength to change. Open our hearts so we can understand how gun violence is a plague upon our land that can be abolished when there is the will to do so. Please hear this plea in the name of the people of the United States of America, especially those who have suffered because of our errors and iniquities. Amen.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe
Shame on the city
Regarding the article (“Vets’ banners will have to find new home,” June 9), city officials can’t send in their audits or reconcile cash balances on a timely basis, but they can stop a banner program honoring veterans they agreed to support? The mayor and city councilors should be ashamed of themselves.
William J. Coppola
former commander,
VFW Post 2951
Santa Fe
Honor veterans
Disrespect our veterans by taking down the banners? How about putting one banner on every light pole in Santa Fe? Remember, veterans died for our country and continue to do so — in World War II, 291,557 were killed in battle; in the Korean War, 33,739; and in Vietnam, 47,434, according to numbers from the Department of Veterans Affairs. I went to a 1st Infantry Division reunion, and here’s what it said on the back of the T-shirt: “For those who fought for it, freedom has a flavor the protected will never know.” I am so disappointed with our city elected officials and appointed people.
Jeff Kramer
Santa Fe
All will be affected
To the Republicans who believe in guns at any cost: Violence is indiscriminate. If you use it as a tool, it will kill more than your enemies, it will kill what you hold most dear or what you love most.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
Not a meteorologist
There is a humorous meteorologist, Brick Tamland, in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, a 2004 American comedy film. So who does the GOP nominate for New Mexico governor? Yes, a humorous weatherman, Mark Ronchetti. In addition, the oil and gas industry is pouring big money into Ronchetti’s campaign. To gain political contributions from conservatives in his party, Ronchetti, now an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, simply reflects the views of the right wing. As a weatherman, he seems to know little about climate change. He opposes all immigrant amnesty because he says it incentivizes illegal immigration. He is strongly against any abortion.
This political opportunist even voices his support for Trump’s xenophobic effort to build a wall along the border with Mexico. In addition, he wants to eliminate the Affordable Care Act so 23 million Americans will lose their health care. New Mexicans should vote for the incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and not for the GOP’s “Brick Tamland.”
Greg Lennes
Las Cruces
A blue wave
It seems obvious now that the only hope for meaningful gun reform legislation on the federal level is a gigantic blue wave in the midterm elections this fall. For New Mexicans, that means voting for, and persuading your friends to vote for, Democratic candidates in the state’s Congressional elections. Republicans would do anything to avoid giving President Joe Biden and Democrats a political win, even if that means sacrificing the lives of schoolchildren, grocery store shoppers and the like.
The GOP could knock this thing out of the park by winning back majorities in the House and Senate and sponsoring meaningful gun control measures, which are popular with the voting public. But that’s simply not going to happen as long as Republicans rely on the gun industry to keep their jobs.
Michael Kelley
Santa Fe