I’m very unhappy about the Supreme Court ruling on employer insurance and contraception. It’s another blow to women’s rights. I was on group plans for decades and now Medicare. It is pretty standard that the covered pays part of the premium. Even if they don’t, health care is private and denying birth control coverage violates the individual’s religious and moral beliefs. Did the employers in the lawsuit also scrutinize every other personal employee behavior on their personal time and withhold other benefits perhaps? This is targeted discrimination against women and people of different religious views. Employers’ demands of employee behavior should be on job performance and work-related company policies.
Finally, it always puzzles me that the most pro-life, anti-abortion people are against birth control — probably the main defense against unintended pregnancies, hence fewer abortions. And please get out of people’s bedrooms. I can’t believe this is still being debated. The decision implies that the employer can enforce their religious beliefs on someone else — and don’t say, “You don’t have to work for them.” It’s the principle. Employers are entitled to religious freedoms in their own lives — but that should not extend to the lives of others, even employees. Well, ladies, we’re not done yet, are we?
Barbara Ferrell
Santa Fe
An offensive block of stone
I am a native of Santa Fe, born in 1941 at the old St. Vincent’s Hospital on Palace Avenue. A retired Spanish professor, I was a high school student of Reynalda Dinkle and Salvador Perez. I grew up steeped in New Mexican history and the love of Santa Fe, where I have a family house. The current monument controversy is upsetting.
Here’s another one to consider. I would like to see that little block of stone on the northeast side of the Plaza, a monument placed by the Daughters of the American Revolution and dedicated to Gen. Stephen Watts Kearny, removed as well. It contains this quote: “We come as friends to make you a part of the republic of the United States. In our government, all men are equal. Every man has a right to serve God according to his heart.” When the Americans came, there was no equality, land rights were not respected and Hispanics were not respected, either. I live in my home, not because it is Anglo American, but because it is New Mexican. My heart is breaking.
Ann Rambo
Greencastle, Ind.
Let there be bells
I have a suggestion about this statute/monument/flag issue. Remove all of them. Anything or anyone with a negative/evil past and left a bad taste. Melt them all down and make cow bells, door bells and wind chimes. Don’t forget the past but move on; bells have a sweet sound. Replace the statues/monuments/flags with real heroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and Robin, Zoro, Bugs Bunny, Mr. Rogers, Robin Hood (Republicans will have a problem with that one), the Sesame Street crowd, the Walt Disney crowd, Lassie. The list of heroes is endless. These mentioned and numerous others will put you in a happy place. I would like a cast in bronze of my mom and dad, both sitting on the couch, laughing so hard they could barley breathe, watching The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. They were heroes. I would also rename the street I grew up on, too: Harold and Oleta Road.
Dale W. Stewart
Santa Fe
Pay up, representative
I was appalled to learn that state Rep. Andrea Romero has yet to pay back improper expense reimbursements of several thousand dollars related to her prior service as executive director of a taxpayer-funded agency (“Agency says Romero hasn’t met request to repay $7K,” July 3). I am embarrassed to have Romero as my representative. She managed to get elected in 2018 despite serious concerns about financial improprieties. She apparently has no shame nor intention to correct her actions. I am thankful for Daniel J. Chacón’s reporting. While a Democrat, I will not vote for Romero. If I am critical of some Republican candidates for elected office, the bad apples in the Democratic Party should not get a free pass.
Dr. Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
A business killer
From a recent visitor to New Mexico: Santa Fe has always been a destination because of its exceptional art, music, culture and markets. I recently traveled there for a personal 10-day trip. The current two-week quarantine restrictions regarding travelers to New Mexico will eliminate almost all travel — personal or business — to your beautiful state. I have great concern for the economic survival of the small businesses and, even more specifically, the multitude of diverse individual artists, painters, sculptors and musicians whose livelihoods depend on this market. Translation: New Mexico is no longer a realistic destination for travel with the two-week quarantine in place. Mandatory masks and distancing should be enough. There must be a more creative way to address this issue than a blanket, unenforceable law requiring this two-week quarantine for new visitors.
Lynn Augstein
Sausalito, Calif.
Read these N.M. books
I was shocked and very disappointed to read the Pasatiempo column by Jennifer Levin (“A few New Mexico books to feed your head and heart,” July 3). As we collectively struggle against systemic racism, the exclusion of any authors of color is both remarkable and regrettable. Given the outstanding writers of color strongly identified with New Mexico who have achieved wide acclaim, this is especially grievous. Cutting is the inclusion of Ladies of the Canyons: A League of Extraordinary Women and Their Adventures in the American Southwest. Though perhaps a fine tome, the title suggests the patronizing of exotic places by “upper-class Victorian … educated, curious, and creative [white women] … financially able to travel in comfort.” Perhaps these visitors found the Native people quaint, curious and creative.
There are many writers meriting mention, including the late Rudopho Anaya, U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, Laguna Pueblo member and MacArthur Fellow Leslie Marmon Silko, Acoma Pueblo member and Pushcart Prize winner Simon J. Ortiz, Pulitzer Prize winner N. Scott Momaday, as well as Diné advocates, Pulitzer Prize-winner Oliver La Farge and, great for summertime reading, Tony Hillerman.
Jim Klukkert
Santa Fe
A bully-in-chief
President Theodore Roosevelt coined the term “bully pulpit” in the early 20th century to describe the superb platform his office afforded him. He used that platform to advocate for national monuments, the U.S. Forest Service, the Sherman Antitrust Act and countless other lasting legacies.
President Donald Trump abuses the office to lie, deny, undermine the upcoming election and do all he can to divide the nation at a time we desperately need unity. That, of course, is when he’s not busy attacking and name-calling any and all who disagree with him or refuse to kiss his ring.
Roosevelt had his blind spots, to be sure, but he did not put self-interests before the health and welfare of the nation. Sadly, when we need a Rough Rider to lead the charge against COVID-19, we’re stuck with Twitterdee, Twitterdumb. There is no more bully pulpit. Only the pulpit of a bully.
Foster Hurley
Galisteo
Quarantine specials?
So, New Mexico is now asking visitors from out of state to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. This is an opportunity for hotels and restaurants to offer special quarantine packages. Fine meals from local restaurants, etc. The government could support the participating businesses via tax relief, chamber of commerce advertising, etc.
Mike Plantz
San Jose, N.M.
Programs that work
I was pleased to read the Bloomberg Opinion piece (“Here’s what the next stimulus should be,” Another View, June 27), an alternative plan for the next stimulus package, proposed by four economists with substantial credentials — two Republicans and two Democrats. Their idea was to make compromise proposals to appeal to both sides of the issue. A key idea would be modifying the $600 weekly unemployment supplement program to one that would cap the supplement at 80 percent to 90 percent of lost wages, or about $400 weekly. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was quoted recently as saying the the $600 weekly supplement is a disincentive to return to work.
So, why not try this instead? Doubling the Earned Income Tax Program and increasing SNAP (food stamps) have been supported by RESULTS, the national anti-poverty group of which I am a member. Glenn Hubbard, one of the conservative members of the foursome, argued these two programs are very efficient ways of lifting families out of poverty. Congress should consider.
Robert H. Lurcott
RESULTS
Santa Fe
A new obelisk approach
Mayor Alan Webber: You have an opportunity to make a statement for Santa Fe on the race issue. The Plaza obelisk already has plywood around four sides available for people to post their opinions. Fine. Why not make this permanent? Instead of plywood, commission four bronze plaques. Give one each to a Hispanic, Indian and Anglo artist or group of artists to design an image appropriate to their history and culture. These artists would then join to design the fourth plaque to emphasize our togetherness. These plaques would cover existing carvings, which, while hidden, would still be accessible to historians. Together, the new bronzes would form a strong statement about what makes our city so special.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Consistency? Not much
Congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson (“Unmasked candidate: Government can’t tell her what to do,” Ringside Seat, July 4) says, “It is not the government’s right to tell me I have to put something on my body.” To Johnson I would say, “It is not the government’s right to tell me what to do with my body regarding medical issues, including terminating a pregnancy.” It seems people who find it so very offensive to wear a mask are just mired in hypocrisy. We know wearing masks reduces the spread of COVID-19. We also know that vulnerable populations face the possibility of death if exposed. So, by Johnson’s reasoning, she is killing people. Do anti-choice crusaders value human life only to the extent that it is in utero? This is a terrible situation. Johnson, who is standing on “rights” that endanger others, shows that she is incapable of representing the state of New Mexico. After all, we are a civil society, aren’t we?
Susan Craig
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.