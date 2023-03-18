The term “woke” comes originally from Black American culture, and being “woke” was to refuse to be complacent about social injustice. Why? Being woke within the context of the Great Human Experiment means I am aware of and engaged in calling out social injustices. I have compassion for all humans, not just the ones who look like me or think like me. I have an insatiable desire to learn about others who are different than me. Their differences enrich my soul.

I aspire to be nonjudgmental and challenge myself to care about the “other” humans with whom I share this planet. My minuscule existence at this time and place does not reduce my potential influence but rather provides a monumental opportunity to make a positive difference: albeit small but potentially powerful. I am disinclined to stand by and be complacent about social injustice. For me, being woke is a gift.

Celebrate woke power. Share woke power. Be pro-woke — it really does matter.