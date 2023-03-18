The term “woke” comes originally from Black American culture, and being “woke” was to refuse to be complacent about social injustice. Why? Being woke within the context of the Great Human Experiment means I am aware of and engaged in calling out social injustices. I have compassion for all humans, not just the ones who look like me or think like me. I have an insatiable desire to learn about others who are different than me. Their differences enrich my soul.
I aspire to be nonjudgmental and challenge myself to care about the “other” humans with whom I share this planet. My minuscule existence at this time and place does not reduce my potential influence but rather provides a monumental opportunity to make a positive difference: albeit small but potentially powerful. I am disinclined to stand by and be complacent about social injustice. For me, being woke is a gift.
Celebrate woke power. Share woke power. Be pro-woke — it really does matter.
Chuck Higgins
Santa Fe
Speak for the future
Our mothers had it right. If we bickered over a toy, she took it away and ultimately donated it. That’s what should happen with the Plaza’s Soldiers’ Monument, or the obelisk. If someone wants to celebrate dead people, do it in a graveyard. The Plaza should speak for today and the future, not the misguided activities of soldiers long dead. That belongs in a New Mexico history class, not in statuary. Meanwhile, the money planned for some Plaza monument, or the mayor’s fountain idea, could be earmarked toward construction of a real soccer facility that could be used by many Santa Fe teams.
Patricia Emerson
Santa Fe
Excellent coverage
Last year several people wrote to thank The New Mexican‘s reporters for their excellent work on the legislative session. As the session ends this year, we want to thank them for their continued informative, excellent work.
Paula and Jerry Sabloff
Santa Fe
Leadership is failing
The purpose of this letter is to clarify that many New Mexican museum directors, staff, board members and communities of our beloved statewide museums and cultural institutions across the state are feeling concerned about leadership and decision-making at the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs under the current secretary. Particularly, they are concerned about the loss of leadership in valued directors and senior staff across the state. The letters, signed petitions, phone calls and newspaper articles all should serve to raise your level of awareness as you seek the truth.
I served as a member of the board of trustees for the Museum of Natural History from 2007-22, appointed by then-Gov. Bill Richardson, confirmed by the state Senate, reappointed by then-Gov. Susana Martinez and again confirmed. I am not politically partisan. During my 15 years of service, I have never felt compelled to take a stand in this manner. The abrupt firings of respected leaders deter financial giving to our institutions and put museum accreditation at risk. Until now, I had respected and supported statewide leadership.
Viola Martinez
Albuquerque
Through snow or rain ...
A big shout-out to Xanthia Reid, our faithful paper deliverer. Even today with ice, snow and highway closures, my morning paper was on my welcome mat at the front door, awaiting my mug of coffee and my crossword pen. Just like every morning. Thank you.
Katherine Rowe
Santa Fe
Is safety ensured?
Since 2000, AES — which proposes installing an 800-acre solar facility and battery energy storage system in Santa Fe County — has been penalized $30 million for environmental, workplace safety and marketing offenses. A 2018 report ranks it fifth among toxic air polluters. Before permitting AES’s project, will county commissioners require a professional engineer’s certification that: