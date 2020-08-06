I grew up with guns in my family. I was trained in gun safety by a National Rifle Association-sponsored Hunter Safety Class at age 12. Soon after I was roaming the area near my rural home and shooting jackrabbits for dog food with a .22-caliber rifle. Despite my understanding the terrible finality that a gun dispatches on a living thing, there is no way my father would have allowed me to even come within feet of his handgun.
For 35 years I have been a teacher, and the news of the senseless death of Fedonta “JB” White has been very hard for me. Plenty of blame and unpleasant life consequences await the angry young person who shot JB, but I blame the gun. If there had not been a gun JB, would still be alive.
Why is it that there isn’t even the most basic regulation that could have kept the gun out of the hands of the shooter? From this day forward, any political candidate who is against commonsense gun regulation that would save thousands of lives will not get my vote, and I will actively campaign for their opponent.
My father’s ashes, a lifelong NRA member, are crying with me in the wind. JB, your life mattered, and I am sure that it mattered a lot to my school community at Santa Fe High. One such as you will not pass our way again.
Stephen E. Hauf
Santa Fe
Offer the enchiladas
If we are to believe the New Mexico Restaurant Association, all a situation requires is a plate of enchiladas.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
A mockery of democracy
Your editorial, (“Don’t like Dollar General? Work on zoning,” Our View, July 31) is cold comfort indeed to the many residents of Eldorado and nearby communities who opposed this abomination of a convenience store.
It’s a mockery of democracy that the four county commissioners who approved the project are all from outside the district in where it will be built, while the one commissioner representing the district, Ed Moreno, gave it a thumbs down.
Here’s hoping that Moreno or his successor will return the favor to his colleagues when construction projects in their districts come before the commission in the future.
Secondly, much of the plastic junk (your words) sold at Dollar General relies on dirty energy to be produced and shipped from China. Approving a store that features this stuff is a testament to how tone deaf the four commissioners are to the social and environmental challenges of the moment.
Gordon Smith
Eldorado
Serving up a story
The Gallegoses (“End of an era as Jose’s Casa de Comida owners retire,” Aug. 1) have held a special place in our hearts for several years. We’ve enjoyed the catering on many occasions, including for our wedding party, and with the delicious food came its own special blessing.
Josie told me a story about when she was first married and how family would participate in building a home for the newlyweds. The women would mix the adobe mud with their hands and the men would cut the bricks. Homes were built one room at a time as their family and needs expanded.
The lovely story told to me the day before our wedding is how Josie lost her gold wedding band in the adobe mud. Days later, while cutting the bricks for construction, it was found. A sign of a perfect marriage and meant to be. Congratulations to 65 years and more and congratulations to a happy retirement.
Kim Kurian Hiner
Santa Fe
Bear expertise
I would like to commend Santa Fe County Animal Control and New Mexico Game and Fish for their professionalism and expertise in the way they handled a bear problem recently. We discovered a bear lying next to our house eating apples from our tree. The bear was relaxed, we were relaxed, but we realized it was not a great situation for the bear’s long-term well-being to be so comfortable with people five blocks from the Plaza.
We called Santa Fe County Animal Control Services, which promptly responded and called in Game and Fish. The officers assessed the situation, followed the bear, tranquilized the bear and she was on her way to release in the Jemez Mountains.
Roy and Lori Snable
Santa Fe
