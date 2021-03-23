Bell bottoms, midi dresses and 70-year-olds — we’re back! As a visual artist I loved the article (“Fully vaccinated and ready to party — if over 70,” March 22) on those of us double vaccinated! Seniors running amok down the streets and through the Plaza of Santa Fe. I especially liked the part about the martinis. I’m going, listening hard for voices with the “Singers and Songwriters of the ’70s” vibe.
As hope seeps in, somewhere there is laughter, music and old friends.
Jennie Cooley
Santa Fe
An individual chooses
In my opinion, one of the most difficult skills we are challenged to develop as adults is tolerance. I, for one, will take the COVID-19 shot. Having researched the pros and cons of these shots, I am comfortable taking it. I do bear in mind that it will help me not infect others. However, knowing what I know — the tapestry of our lives — is that some things affect us, some things affect our loved ones and we don’t forget it ever.
For example: I will continue not taking the flu shot because I have three friends who developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after taking it. I will not take the shingles shot, as my brother had rheumatoid arthritis triggered by it. So, the tapestry of our lives dictates what we will do, what is right for us. Some will choose to not be vaccinated with the COVID-19 shot, because of the tapestry of their lives. Let us all live in peace, be generous and, if able/willing, give the gift to those who are uncomfortable with vaccination: herd immunity. Just go with the tapestry of your life. Let us have compassion for one another.
Lucinda Nelson
Santa Fe
Amazing black garlic
Having family in Santa Fe, I read The New Mexican article (“Dark Magic: Savoring the deep flavors of locally produced black garlic,” Feb. 8). I have to admit, I am not a foodie. I like plain, simple courses. I am unusual in some respects: I like orange juice, but I don’t like oranges. I like a tiny bit — repeat, a tiny bit — of garlic powder, although I personally hate garlic by the clove or otherwise. I was intrigued by the article because it said that black garlic originates in Asia and is specifically made in countries such as Korea. The article said black garlic is good on other foods such as cheese and on potatoes, some of the few foods that my tastebuds do like. It is a “plus” that black garlic has antioxidant properties. These facts alone may convince me of its healing properties as well as acceptable taste. I may give it a try. I wish the makers in New Mexico the best of success with their product.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
Let’s talk
For many of us, Andrew Yang’s proffering a universal basic income plan as a presidential candidate was an intriguing if challenging idea. His foundation continues to support this concept and backs a pilot program in Hudson, N.Y. Some 44 mayors across the country have signed on to a Mayors for Guaranteed Income program. Republicans in opposition have urged that the $500 a month for five years, with no strings attached, will only promote laziness and the misuse of funds. The experience in Stockton, Calif., according to former Mayor Michael Tubbs, was to the contrary. There, he reports, a mere 2 percent of the distributed funds went for drugs or alcohol. These pilot programs have only scratched the surface. It is time to have serious conversations about a universal basic income plan.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
No rationale
I was generally supportive and impressed with Mayor Alan Webber’s first year in office. However, after three years in office, our roads are in still in disrepair, our parks sadly neglected and there’s zero enforcement of speed limits. I see no rationale for a second term.
Hal Logsdon
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.