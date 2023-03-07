How does a state with some $3.5 billion in budget surplus — with more to come in ensuing years — allow its residents to go hungry? It’s true the looming cut in SNAP benefits is due to the federal government shutting off the post-coronavirus spigot. But that’s no excuse for our legislators to ignore the matter while they stuff tens of millions of dollars away for the future. New Mexicans are going to be hungry now, and I’ve not heard a single word that the Legislature is going to rush in to fill the gap.

As I write this, there are still two weeks left in the session. If legislators wanted to do something, they could. They simply have chosen to ignore the matter. Perhaps the well-heeled lawmakers don’t think much about themselves and their children starving, but that doesn’t mean they should ignore the plight of others. And no, funding school lunches and breakfasts is not enough. That won’t aid the starving parents.

D. Reed Eckhardt