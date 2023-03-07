How does a state with some $3.5 billion in budget surplus — with more to come in ensuing years — allow its residents to go hungry? It’s true the looming cut in SNAP benefits is due to the federal government shutting off the post-coronavirus spigot. But that’s no excuse for our legislators to ignore the matter while they stuff tens of millions of dollars away for the future. New Mexicans are going to be hungry now, and I’ve not heard a single word that the Legislature is going to rush in to fill the gap.
As I write this, there are still two weeks left in the session. If legislators wanted to do something, they could. They simply have chosen to ignore the matter. Perhaps the well-heeled lawmakers don’t think much about themselves and their children starving, but that doesn’t mean they should ignore the plight of others. And no, funding school lunches and breakfasts is not enough. That won’t aid the starving parents.
D. Reed Eckhardt
Santa Fe
Two to tango
With regard to The New Mexican’s editorial (“At Plaza’s center, foster unity — not division,” Our View, Feb. 19), yes, we all desire unity and harmony among all Santa Feans and all New Mexicans. However, it still takes two to tango, and that seems unlikely given the recent display of criminal recklessness (destruction of the Soldiers’ Monument) and outright criminal and vindictive petty actions (smearing red paint on the Cross of the Martyrs and the Fray Angélico Chávez statue) that haven’t received any appropriate retributive consequences.
Thus, even after dropping the Entrada from the Fiesta de Santa Fe and agreeing to an objectionable, one-sided resolution concerning Fiesta, there remains great cause for concern there will ever be a willing tango partner. Also, I saw no way The New Mexican’s suggested solution to clear the middle of the Plaza “for the time being” would work. Once the recklessly and wrongly dismantled Soldiers’ Monument is removed, it could be out of sight, out of mind, never to return.
Elmer Eugene Maestas
Santa Fe
Leaving the commission
It is with great sadness that I formally resign from the Santa Fe Arts Commission, effective immediately, with Winoka Yepa as my alternate. Along with the city’s short-sighted response to our generation’s long wounds regarding local monuments, the loss of the director of the Arts and Culture Department has made clear that any attempt at fairness or equity is lost on the Alan Webber administration.
Watching the City Council push a controversial resolution regarding the Soldiers’ Monument through the governing body with no regard for the will of the advisory bodies or the community at large has been appalling. I will attempt one last time to provide my suggestions regarding the commission: My most sincere recommendations are not to appoint a replacement as chair, unless they are a local or have long-standing ties here. Andrew Leo Lovato and Karl Duncan fit these criteria and have my full support to chair the Arts Commission.
Alma Castro
Santa Fe
Unsafe to wait
Senate Bill 427 and House Bill 100 would impose a 14-day waiting period on gun purchases and are pieces of legislation that will endanger the lives of our residents. How many more women need to die while waiting to take possession of a firearm they purchased? Restraining orders have been issued against violent ex-husbands and boyfriends, and the woman is then murdered by the ex during the waiting period. Delaying law-abiding citizens from getting a gun for protection has caused people to die. In the name of safety, urge your legislators to vote no on SB 427 and HB 100.
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Cultural void
We have benefited from several “cultural affairs” since moving here in 1987. Among them, two in particular have inspired us: the wonderful “multicultural” mural on Guadalupe Street and the delightful education programs offered by Eric Blinman. These were “cultural affairs” of the highest quality. We cannot understand why a state office of that same name played a role in the removal of both.