The city has three options: Get all the city workers back to work doing what they did before COVID-19, lay some of them off or refund city taxpayers for the decrease in provided services. Currently, it seems as though taxpayers are getting the short end of the deal. The reason must be that the mayor and City Council care more about city workers than taxpayers. That should not be a surprise.
Aaron Costello
Santa Fe
Hate for sale
Was it really necessary to give front-page space to a man who is selling hate products such as the T-shirt of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as Hitler (“N.M. GOP kicks off convention in Texas,” May 15)? The man selling the goods was portrayed as the president of a company selling conservative and patriotic products. I would call it selling hate products. Does he also stock the Camp Auschwitz T-shirts? We have a free press, but does that mean portraying hate products for sale on the front page?
Laraine Ferguson
Santa Fe
Appalling
I just finished reading the front-page article regarding the New Mexico GOP holding a convention in Texas (“N.M. GOP kicks off convention in Texas,” May 15). The picture caught my attention. I thought Republicans couldn’t sink any lower, but this proved me wrong. To compare our governor to Adolf Hitler is beyond belief.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham saved thousands of lives in our state because of her actions during the pandemic. No one liked it, but it was the right thing to do. I had to shut down my business for six weeks last year, and I’m still trying to recover. I didn’t like it, but I complied because I know other people’s lives are more important than business.
I’m not a religious person, but I do know what’s right and what’s wrong. And what our governor did was right. My dad taught me the importance of looking out for others. He was a lifelong Republican, and if he were alive today, he would be appalled.
Kathy Jackson
Santa Fe
Shame on the GOP
The reason many in the New Mexico GOP are alive to engage in their adolescent “Hitleristic” T-shirt design foolishness is because of the tough decisions Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made throughout 2020 to keep us alive and healthy. When you look at the silly picture on their T-shirts, shake your head in dismay and disgust or hang your head in shame, depending upon your political viewpoint. From a New Mexico citizen who is alive and healthy: Thank you, governor.
Sondra Everhart
Santa Fe
Ignorance on display
The front-page of Ronald Solomon at the New Mexico Republican convention in reactionary Texas, displaying his shmata (Yiddish for cheap apparel) T-shirt with the image of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as Hitler is not amusing. It is sick.
Witness the rise of Trump, the conversion of many GOP members into an armed and mental militia, Trump’s vision of a divisive race war in this country. These people have no historical concept of Hitler and the brutality, the extent of his crimes against humanity.
My grandparents were in two Nazi concentration camps (my grandfather was gassed at the third, Auschwitz in 1944). Trump’s moves and values mirror Hitler’s rise to power in 1933. His mob follows. Such ignorance among fellow citizens is terrifying.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Support our shelter
We had the opportunity May 12 to have a full tour of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society as part of our Dog Training Mentorship Program at Monte del Sol school and wanted to write and tell people about what we learned.
First, we learned the shelter does not use tax dollars; it is a wholly private donation-funded facility that began in Santa Fe 82 years ago. It rents space to Animal Control, and they work separately or together when dogs are brought in or surrendered.
We also learned the people in charge of the animals take care of each of their individual needs. And the place was really clean, heartwarming and inspired me to volunteer.
Also, the best way we can help is to get people interested in volunteering, getting our schools involved and letting people know what the shelter is really about.
Karla Sofia Delgado-Sotelo
Santa Fe
