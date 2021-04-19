This year, and this month in particular, have been reported as “windier than normal.” We could be harnessing all of this wind to power the state; however, our current infrastructure, insufficient battery storage and outdated transmission system make this impossible. If we had better battery storage, we would be able to store and release energy generated when there wasn’t wind. With transmission lines, we can carry energy generation to storage facilities across the state. These projects help grow rural areas’ economies by providing energy to areas like Santa Fe that have a higher demand.
Without rural New Mexico, we wouldn’t have the energy that Santa Fe receives. Building a strong rural energy base makes the rest of New Mexico a strong energy provider. The support has to come from all parts to create a stable energy economy that will last generations. We need to let our representatives know how much this means to New Mexico.
Danielle Garcia
Bosque Farms
Bravo!
The Sunday concert, Masterworks & Masterpieces, by members of the Santa Fe Symphony, was fantastic. Combining visuals of area locations with the talent of orchestra members brings a unique balance to these musical presentations. I hope the symphony board members consider making this virtual series a permanent part of the orchestra’s offering, even after full concerts return to the Lensic. If this past year was a “cultural lemon,” the Santa Fe Symphony brought us some lemonade.
Mathew Frauwirth
Santa Fe
Fix the filibuster
New Mexico Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján must vote to abolish the filibuster and save America. The minority party controls legislation because of this procedural tool, which requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass bills. The filibuster is not part of our Constitution; for most of the Senate’s history, legislation has passed by a simple majority. Today the filibuster allows Republicans to paralyze the Senate, causing gridlock and dysfunction.
The filibuster is undemocratic. It enables the minority to impede the will of voters. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans have and will block legislation ensuring voting rights, climate change, gun safety, immigration, police reform and other measures that strengthen our democracy. We must get rid of the filibuster and fix our Senate by turning it into a majority-rule body again.
Debbie Harmon
SOS Indivisible
Santa Fe
Tell the truth
After hearing GOP 1st Congressional District candidate and state Sen. Mark Moores’ ad — in which he says state Rep. Melanie Stansbury, his Democratic opponent, did not help pass legislation for exempting state income tax on Social Security payments in the 2020 legislative session — I knew I had to write because this is really stretching the truth. He twisted the information. I will shout the truth.
Moores’ ad twists information to scare senior citizens. When, in fact, Stansbury did work toward passing this legislation. She sponsored three bills to exempt Social Security from state income taxes. The New Mexico legislative session ended without these bills passing. It’s not as if Stansbury didn’t try or opposed these bills. Stansbury stated: “I stand with our seniors. In Congress, I’ll continue to protect Social Security.” Her legislative record attests to this. Will Moores do the same?
Please be registered to vote for this special election to fill the 1st Congressional District seat. Vote on or before June 1. You make the final decision for not only your district, but for all of New Mexico
Christine Spigarelli
Rio Rancho
