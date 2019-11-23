As we are approaching the upcoming 2020 legislative session, it is critical that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham takes a stand in calling for the passage of a Community Solar Act, establishing New Mexico’s first community solar program.
It is incumbent on our legislative body to move forward in passing a community solar initiative. This landmark decision would allow statewide construction of a network of community-based solar farms. Creating energy independence, efficiency and a sustainable energy economy in local communities is one way to avert negative impacts of future climate catastrophes.
Bold measures require bold acts by bold leaders. Signing a community solar bill into law would be a huge victory for New Mexico and earn our state a seat at the table with others who have the vision to adopt and enact a community solar bill into law.
Joyce Bogosian
member, Retake Our Democracy
Santa Fe
Get involved
I am deeply appalled by money influencing our politics, changing the narrative of our democracy. Eight out of 10 Americans agree that our political system is out of control from billions of dollars flooding our campaigns. This is an American issue, not a partisan issue.
New Mexicans for Money Out of Politics members recently attended the American Promise National Citizen Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., bringing together everyday voters, leaders and constitutional scholars from all 50 states. They were discussing a 28th Amendment to the Constitution that would overturn the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission case concerning campaign finance. A citizen lobby day was held so attendees could meet and urge members of Congress to join in support of this initiative. Become empowered — become involved.
Charlotte Schaaf
member
New Mexicans for Money Out of Politics
American Promise
Santa Fe
Don’t eat turkey
Soon, President Donald Trump will take a break from watching his impeachment hearings to pardon two turkeys. Every one of us can exercise our own pardon power by choosing a nonviolent, cruelty-free Thanksgiving observance.
U.S. turkey production is down by a whopping 20 percent from its 1995 high of 293 million, as Americans are reducing their meat consumption. Our supermarkets carry several delicious, healthful, oven-ready plant-based roasts.
This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits and grains. An internet search on “vegetarian Thanksgiving” offers more options and recipes than we could possibly use.
Sam Lostus
Santa Fe
Lighting the way
On Monday, Nov. 18, I noticed an ad in The New Mexican saying that Non Sequitur was returning to the comic section. I have one question: Will any current comics be replaced? I am particularly asking about the strip Macanudo. I love that strip. Every day I can count on it to be light and joyful in a dark world that I just read about in the newspaper. This world needs more beautiful nonpolitical comic strips like Macanudo, that encourage people to look at the world in a different way and be kind to others.
Karin Ebey
Los Alamos High School student
Los Alamos
Best news
I’m so glad The New Mexican is bringing back Non Sequitur. That’s the best news we’ve had in months!
Luisa Baldinger
Santa Fe
