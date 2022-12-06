Regarding the Santa Fe Public Schools’ new policy on homework (“SFPS aims to cut back on homework as students all booked up,” Dec. 4). At my restaurants, we employ many young people. When I have the chance to interview a potential candidate, I ask them the following question: “The customer’s bill is $17.87. They give you a $20 bill. How much change do you give them back?”
In my experience, fewer than half respond with the correct answer. Will the new policy regarding less homework improve the ability of students and graduates to calculate the correct answer?
George Gundrey
owner, manager
Tomasita’s, Atrisco Cafe & Bar
Santa Fe
Built for speed
Why are we surprised by speeding on Cerrillos Road when we built a drag strip?
Peter Olson
Santa Fe
Speak out
Former President Donald Trump has called for the “termination” of the Constitution. So Republicans, it’s time to get real. Are you Americans or Trump toadies? Are you going to condemn these comments or cower in fear and shame? So far, the silence is deafening.
Jeff Sussmann
Santa Fe
Grab the phones
Are our kids overbooked on homework? To hear the Board of Education, kids just don’t have the time to do homework and all the other things occupying their lives. According to nonprofit Common Sense Media, a leading source of entertainment and technology recommendations for families and schools, the average teen spends “seven hours and 22 minutes a day” on their phones, while the average child spends “four hours and 44 minutes a day.”
Cutting back on homework surely is not, in this environment, the answer. Perhaps parents should enforce the 12-hour rule. Ask for the phone at seven in the evening and return it at seven in the morning.
Dick Altman
Santa Fe
Winning strategy
Steve Pearce, newly reelected as state Republican Party chairman, has said turning a blue state red is “a marathon, not a sprint.” Alas, no one has informed Pearce that, in order to win a race, be it long or short, one must run toward the finish line, rather than away from it.
David Doty
Santa Fe
Standards first
The city of Santa Fe Land Use Department must reconvene the public process and develop standards for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. In 1999 and in 2015, the department was directed by the City Council to meet with the public and develop standards that would protect the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. Those standards have never been developed; there have been two major rezoning requests in the last nine years that would completely change the identity of the trail.
There should be no more conversation about rezoning 2200 Old Pecos Trail — that second request — before the directives of 1999 and 2015 are met. Citizens of Santa Fe need to be allowed to express their ideas and wants. The Old Santa Fe Trail is an entryway into the city acknowledging the terrain, showing respect for the landscape. Let us keep Santa Fe the City Different.
Susan Yanda
Santa Fe
Value education
In a decades-old battle with poor student outcomes, the Board of Education for Santa Fe School Public Schools currently is “reimagining” our approach to education. I’ve been hearing this nonsense for my entire life. There is no curriculum, no technology and no amount of spending on education that can help students who are not mentally open to learning. Some students are simply closed to learning, lack educational ambition and are determined to fail at school. For them, it makes no difference when they are given new buildings, laptops and highly paid teachers.
Successful students arrive at school open to education, eager to learn, educationally ambitious and determined to succeed. It makes no difference when they are given shabby buildings, no laptops and low-paid teachers because they will succeed anyway. Utah, which for decades had some of the lowest per-student spending among the 50 states, also reports top student outcomes. It’s because people there are education-oriented.
Ray Rodriguez
Santa Fe
Enjoyable reading
I really enjoyed having the 10 Who Made a Difference honorees in a magazine format. It was fun to read in a sitting without refolding the newspaper numerous times. It was also great that you had a few younger than 95, and the memorial included was a gracious touch. So lovely to read about all these talented, wonderful achievers.