Regarding the Santa Fe Public Schools’ new policy on homework (“SFPS aims to cut back on homework as students all booked up,” Dec. 4). At my restaurants, we employ many young people. When I have the chance to interview a potential candidate, I ask them the following question: “The customer’s bill is $17.87. They give you a $20 bill. How much change do you give them back?”

In my experience, fewer than half respond with the correct answer. Will the new policy regarding less homework improve the ability of students and graduates to calculate the correct answer?

George Gundrey

Popular in the Community