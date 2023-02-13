The protesters who tore down the Soldier’s Monument on Indigenous Peoples Day in 2020 made a strong statement. One wonders if the City Council got the message.

The residents of Santa Fe County are not evenly split on whether to restore or replace the monument as stated by the flawed Culture, History, Arts, Reconciliation and Truth report. Fewer than 10% of those who responded to the CHART surveys were Native. The CHART team should have made more of an effort to hear from Native folks in pueblos and in town and given the number of their responses a weighted average to reflect its importance. There are those on the City Council and in the city who would like to see the obelisk put back in place. Wouldn’t resurrecting it be disrespectful to the Native American community of Santa Fe, and pointless if it will be torn down again?

L.C. Shank