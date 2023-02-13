The protesters who tore down the Soldier’s Monument on Indigenous Peoples Day in 2020 made a strong statement. One wonders if the City Council got the message.
The residents of Santa Fe County are not evenly split on whether to restore or replace the monument as stated by the flawed Culture, History, Arts, Reconciliation and Truth report. Fewer than 10% of those who responded to the CHART surveys were Native. The CHART team should have made more of an effort to hear from Native folks in pueblos and in town and given the number of their responses a weighted average to reflect its importance. There are those on the City Council and in the city who would like to see the obelisk put back in place. Wouldn’t resurrecting it be disrespectful to the Native American community of Santa Fe, and pointless if it will be torn down again?
L.C. Shank
Santa Fe
Love’s path
Valentine’s Day, etc. Have you ever noticed that most of our relationships follow a predictable pattern — we fall in love with someone, believe they’re perfect but then desperately need them to change? How appropriate then, that the second Broadway musical offered in Tri-M Productions’ current season is I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.
This unique musical takes a magnifying glass to our relationships, examining them from every conceivable angle. You’re bound to recognize yourself or your significant other(s) in this series of delightful, universal songs. The musical will run for two weekends, March 3-5 and March 10-12. Tri-M (trimsantafe.org) shows usually sell out, so watch for ticket sales and don’t miss this opportunity to laugh, cry and celebrate the improbable mystery of human beings coming and staying together.
Sean Gardner
Santa Fe
Get sound cameras
I read with interest comments by Milan Simonich’s concerning state Sen. Peter Wirth’s proposed bill allowing some counties to institute vehicle inspections to attack the outlandish noise crisis (“A few loud vehicles might mean inspections for everyone,” Ringside Seat, Feb. 8). I myself have been writing about this noise issue for almost two years, and many citizenry, including law enforcement, are convinced the most cost- and result-effective solution is the use of sound cameras.
Albuquerque, like many U.S. cities and New York state, already is utilizing these technological enforcement tools. I agree the burden of the expense of inspection programs will impact everyone, especially since only a few bad apples are causing the modified muffler noise problem. Is it too late to fast-track a funding bill to assist New Mexico counties and municipalities in purchasing the same sound cameras our largest city has decided to utilize? This could be the time to solve our statewide problem with intentional noise pollution.
Joe Schepps
Santa Fe
Slow it down
I wholeheartedly thank David Birnbaum (“Members of Congress must slow forest project,” My View, Feb. 5) and support any and all efforts to slow the process of forest thinning and burning until we have a complete and definite environmental impact statement. I ask any and all who agree and have any concerns about this project to please contact your elected officials.
Susan Charly Drobeck
Tesuque
Keep rink for skating
I’ve used the Genoveva Chavez Community Center for years and hope that plans for soccer will not be implemented there. I see one can’t single out that sport because it’s competitive: There are other exercise opportunities at the Chavez Center that also have minimal seating for watching and involve competitions. But it would be unique there both in scale and the disproportion between those who actually exercise and those who look on. I hope the soccer community will see that this move would thrust soccer into competition with skating. Such plans will be costly and take away time from both groups for changing over. Instead, it would be wiser for soccer fans to hope the city can use that money and budget more to help build a new facility appropriate to what is wanted. The Chavez Center as is supports a community of both older and younger members as they work to stay fit in a variety of ways.