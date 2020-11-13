The obelisk marks the center of the city of Santa Fe. This city was laid out, as all the cities founded by the Spanish in the “New World” were, according to a plan. They were to have a plaza and streets radiating out in every direction. Around that center they were to have municipal buildings, a church and stores on the sides. This followed a plan dictated by the laws of the Indies, a plan that Spain used from Santa Fe to Tierra del Fuego.
The obelisk is not a monument to good or bad people. It is part of the history of Santa Fe.
Ellen Bradbury Reid
Santa Fe
Sad puzzle
Despite my elation regarding the election results declared Saturday, the Super Quiz on your Time Out page was horrifying. The puzzle’s challenge was to find a six-letter word ending in “age.” Clue No. 2 was: “The settlers were attacked by a _______ tribe.” The answer was a word all too familiar to those of us who know the story of our Plaza obelisk. Such callous and thoughtless disregard cannot be tolerated.
Joa Dattilo
Santa Fe
No more parties
To save our democracy, next election I’ll vote for any candidate who supports outlawing political parties in government and forcing all politicians to serve as independents. Nowhere in the Constitution are political parties even mentioned, much less authorized to control legislation. The Democrats and Republicans are basically private clubs that have stolen control of our government. They are not a necessary evil, but rather a blight upon society. Until we abolish political parties, government will continue to be little more than a protection racket similar to the mafia.
Patricia V. Johnson
Santa Fe
Hiding smiles
Thank goodness for the mask requirement. Anyone seen walking around with a smile on their face would probably get mugged. Sad.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Improving the court
Now that Joe Biden has been elected president, he will face enormous challenges. Doing something about the Supreme Court’s partisan nature should be high on his list. Without support from the Senate, it may not be possible. Still, I offer the following:
Require 60 Senate votes to confirm nominees. Current justices with fewer votes are Brett Kavanaugh, 50; Amy Coney Barrett, 52; Clarence Thomas, 52; Neil Gorsuch, 54; and Samuel Alito 58.
Unpack the court from nine to seven. Have the two most recent additions, Barrett and Kavanaugh, retire immediately.
Every four years, have an additional retirement replaced by a nominee of the incumbent president. This has the effect of establishing term limits.
Have Thomas, Gorsuch and Alito each retire early, one every four years in that order. The remaining justices would serve up to 28 years before leaving.
Renomination of retirees would be allowed.
Admittedly, this is a complicated scheme, but having the court packed over the years by people who do not have bipartisan acceptance has led to the present situation. We deserve a court of jurists acceptable to all parties.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
A senior says thanks
I would like to extend my gratitude and continuing support of the curbside grocery pickup services offered by Market Street and Kaune’s Neighborhood Market. This is the best service for a senior citizen such as myself. Thank you to all the wonderful employees involved.
Nancy Treat
Santa Fe
A grateful spouse
My wife recently had a prolonged stay at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Although she is no longer with us, the staff was beyond amazing and wonderfully compassionate as well. They took care of her every need and helped me whenever they could — sometimes letting me stay past the regular visiting hours. She was under their care for about 33 days, and no need went unmet.
I miss and love my wife but am grateful to the staff of St. Vincent for all of the tender care she received.
Jeff Berg
Santa Fe
