Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza was quoted in The New Mexican ("Santa Fe County sheriff withdraws budget request for AR-15 rifles," June 9) regarding the need and use of his department to have AR-15 rifles. He said, "we need them … to protect our deputies and citizens at large" and added that he doesn't want deputies to be "outgunned by criminals."
Perhaps the conversation should have been about controlling access of the general public to these types of weapons. Why are we are still focusing on the ineffective law enforcement policies and military posturing that have led us once again to where we are today? It may be time for a new look.
Richard Neel
Santa Fe
The whole picture
A letter from James Cardwell ("Try for perspective," June 8) begins with the following sentence: “So, allow me to put things in perspective for all of you in Santa Fe.” His letter goes on to excoriate the Obama presidency and its failure to cure the problems of racism. So, Mr. Cardwell, allow me to put one thing in perspective for you.
Before President Barack Obama was even inaugurated for his first term as president, a group of seven Republican senators and representatives, organized by the then-Minority Whip Eric Cantor, R-Va., vowed they would oppose every Obama piece of legislation during his presidency. At its formation, this group included both Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitch McConnell. Any criticism of Obama’s leadership that fails to acknowledge this Republican opposition reduces Cardwell’s proffered "enlightenment" to the usual bloviating blather.
William Brown
Santa Fe
Second chances
Santa Fe needs to say thank you for the teens who work with YouthWorks. They have done a great job along the Santa Fe River clearing brush and cutting invasive species of trees. Michael, their group leader and a former principal, knows how to inspire these super kids. Thank you, YouthWorks for giving our teens a chance.
Cathi Haga
Santa Fe
No compassion
Tobi Wilde's letter ("The greatest," June 8) asks us where is our compassion for President Donald Trump? Compassion for a man who: filed multiple bankruptcies for failed businesses; defrauded students of their tuition in his so-called real estate school; cheated contracted tradesmen out of money owed to them; used undocumented workers in all of his businesses while raging how these people where murderers and rapists; purchased a full-page ad to ask for the conviction of five young men for rape who later were exonerated; used his charitable foundation for his own benefit; claimed without proof another man was not born in the U.S.; called women fat and ugly or wanting to lustily grab female body parts; claimed continued love for him in a scenario of him shooting a person on the streets of New York?
The list is endless and all verifiable, pre- and post-election. Ah, the great economy. He signed a tax cut bill that made corporations and the wealthy ever so much richer. Compassion is not required, but a stint in an insane asylum might be.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Deal with crowds
I am a frequent visitor to New Mexico state parks. This time of year I would normally be going to fish the Pecos River twice a week. With the crisis we face right now, I have limited myself to twice a month or so. I see the canyon has areas that have been closed by the governor, and I respect those closures and only access the river in areas still open. I have, however, seen many people violate those closure orders openly every time I've gone. In addition to these violations, I see those same people leaving trash, which is disgusting and dangerous to the health of both the river and the people who want to use it. I pay my taxes willingly with the hope that I will get what I've paid for as far as services from the state. It's time for the state to step up and deal with this before the very few destroy this amazing resource for everyone else. Someone in authority needs to be present, visible and active every day up there. It's what you signed up for; it's what you should do.
Terry Rothwell
Santa Fe
Mask up, stores
After reading the list of New Mexico government’s COVID-19 policies (i.e. face mask required in public spaces) I assumed this included grocery stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. Last week I shopped both stores late in the afternoon. Trader Joe’s was on top of the game. No one got in without a mask, and no one inside was seen by me without one. Good job TJ!
Later at Whole Foods, I saw at least four people shopping without a mask — picking over fruits and vegetables in the produce section. I asked a security guard, “are masks required?” Response: “No, only recommended.” Yikes! I didn’t know. I’m not so worried about myself. I only shop once a week now and get in and out fast. But it’s the Whole Food employees I think about. They are there doing daylong shifts around a stream of shoppers where a certain percentage aren’t masked, thus increasing the risk to employees. I know the new world we are living in will take some time to get used to. Whole Foods, get busy. I’ll be watching and writing again about your response. I hope it’s a letter of praise.
Alex Butler
Santa Fe
