I have spent a lot of time in a city in Mexico that has a beautiful bandstand in the middle of the plaza. I believe that it’s constructed of ornamental wrought iron. It has food stalls facing out from underneath it. It would be a beautiful center for any town plaza. There could be a brass plate dedicating it to the Soldiers' Monument with a picture. In the meantime perhaps some of our talented graffiti artists here in town could be allowed to decorate the plywood box.

Jeff Pierce

Santa Fe

