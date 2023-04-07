I have spent a lot of time in a city in Mexico that has a beautiful bandstand in the middle of the plaza. I believe that it’s constructed of ornamental wrought iron. It has food stalls facing out from underneath it. It would be a beautiful center for any town plaza. There could be a brass plate dedicating it to the Soldiers' Monument with a picture. In the meantime perhaps some of our talented graffiti artists here in town could be allowed to decorate the plywood box.
Jeff Pierce
Santa Fe
What about water?
Regarding Teya Vitu's article ("Awash in customers," April 4): It emphasizes the business aspect, without data on water, water, water. Are they using city water, reclaimed water, treated water, and how much? Maybe the newspaper can follow up with a responsible article after submitting a public records request into water "usage" i.e. waste.
Mark Ortiz
Santa Fe
Multiply by memory
Regarding the problems students have with math: A simple cheap answer to the problem is all kids in first grade receiving a copy of multiplication tables and being given two weeks to memorize.
Ewa Jeznacka-Benavides
Santa Fe
Abandoning tradition
Stay awake! Because in practice, our country has proven to be among the best democratic, capitalistic governments in the world. It also is a republic of free market-based reforms, guaranteeing free enterprise with limited government controls that promote financial opportunities and create a high standard of living. Lacking today in woke "banana republic" methods, are supports of what had provided citizens opportunities in the past. Instead, some embrace the diminished importance of the past traditions, which provided attainment, accomplishments and successes. Power elites are focused on retaining their positions, directing us towards a "new world order" in which unique and individual expressions are limited and where elites decide on the terms and topics of focus. (No fossil fuels. No gas stoves. No meat. No school choice. No gasoline engines — no low-riders?
Pauline Anaya
Santa Fe
Harness solar
Why does the governor still insist on anything but solar energy? The evidence is clear. From India's Tejal Kanitkar, climate scientist: "So far developed countries have made inadequate efforts at reducing emissions and focused their energies on transitioning from one fossil fuel (coal) to another (natural gas) ... This means that they have used more and more of the [global] carbon budget, leaving very little for developing countries."
Lois Purvis
Santa Fe
Cherish our home
Most scientists agre — we are the only ones like us in the entire universe. That makes us unique and special. So, what are we doing with this precious sphere that makes you and me possible? We pollute it in any way we can. Our very existence heats it up so that all it can do is burn. I do it, you do it, we all do it, and we’re killing our home. If we’re so special then let’s do something special. Let’s let the Earth be the Earth. It’s physical, it’s biological, and most importantly it’s political.
Sandy Woolworth
Santa Fe
Tell it to the box
I propose a simple solution to The Great Plaza Controversy that I call, “Tell it to the Box.” Install a mail slot on each of the four sides of the box and request everyone’s input for the “what should go there?” question. The deadline for submissions will be 11-31-2029 with an actually LAST deadline of 12-31-2029 (unless someone objects). While waiting for the Big Day, four randomly chosen Santa Fe artists will be invited to create a mural on each side of the box every six months (unless someone objects).
All suggestions will be tallied between 1-3-30 and 7-31-30 (with last-minute entries accepted, of course). If any two or more suggestions match (doubtful) — that will be the plan (unless someone objects). All remaining suggestions will be stuffed into the 2030 Zozobra and lit on fire. The winning plan will be revealed the following Monday (unless someone objects).