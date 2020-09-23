It is now close to 200 days since the Genoveva Chavez Center ice rink has been open.
On July 20, the Chavez Center reopened its gym and pool under COVID-safe practices. On July 21, Recreation Director John Muñoz told the city Finance Committee that when the public health order on ice rinks was lifted, “We will be able to open the ice rink.”
On Aug. 24, Muñoz sent an email to Mayor Alan Webber stating, “I’ll send over our plan for reopening as I get a couple more details.”
On Sept. 4, Webber emailed me, “We now have pretty much everything in place we need to move ahead.” On Sept. 18, the public health order on ice rinks was lifted under COVID-19-safe practices. And the Chavez Center ice rink remains closed, and there is no date on when it will open.
It’s so frustrating that I have to keep driving to the Albuquerque area where the rinks are open, carpooling as best I can. Why is the city dragging its feet? It won’t even put the ice back in?
Everything else is open at the Chavez Center. Let Cinderella into the ball.
Lisa Schub
Santa Fe
Pay parents
Regarding the article “Over 160 teachers want to stay remote” published Sept. 18: If teachers insist on not returning to their classrooms, perhaps their paychecks should be reallocated to the parents willing to home-school.
Students will be better off, and we will stop paying for the farce of virtual learning for elementary school kids.
Andie Grison
Santa Fe
Ask yourself: Are you better off?
As unbelievable as it seems, 11 percent of eligible voters are still undecided about whom they will vote for. For those voters I have a few questions:
First: Since President Donald Trump’s election, are you richer? Healthier? More productive? Less angry?
Second: Are you freer? To go to school? To go to dinner and a movie? To go to church? To travel? To go anywhere?
Third: Do you have more friends? More laughter? More music? More singing? Is your life richer in any way?
Most importantly: Are you happier?
If you answered mostly “No” to these simple questions, then your voting choice seems clear. We can change this downward spiral only by voting Trump out.
Bring back stability, prosperity, health, freedom and joy to your lives.
Stephanie Mendez
Santa Fe
Thank you for the bears
On behalf of the nonprofit Child Counseling Center and Play Therapy Institute of New Mexico, a huge thank you to all of the generous people who donated to the Teddy Bear drive at Market Street. We received over 200 bears from our community. What an incredible response.
We provide counseling to children ages 3-12, parenting support and professional trainings focused on using play therapy with children.
Due to COVID-19, we have had to adjust our therapy to online, while still providing the same level of assistance. We are making and providing Play Therapy Boxes to the children we serve. The addition of a Teddy Bear will add love and joy to the boxes.
To get more information about our agency, visit our website, childcounselingcenterofnm.com.
Susan Bienvenu
founder and director, Child Counseling Center
Santa Fe
And the award goes to …
Inspired by the Emmy Awards, I want to suggest a new, even more timely honors category — the Political Hypocrisy Beyond Belief award, for the most shamelessly compelling political flipflop of the year.
Right now, Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham would be strong contenders for this year’s honor but, should there soon be confirmation hearings for a new Supreme Court justice, we might look forward to even more entertaining performers.
And what a delight it would be to hear the award’s acronym (PHBB) pronounced on the evening news before the winner’s name.
Sam Sloan
Galisteo
