The new $858 billion military budget will give Los Alamos National Laboratory’s plutonium operations a record $1.6 billion to fund production of nuclear bomb cores. Our two senators support LANL’s plutonium effort. On what basis? What is the plutonium project good for? It destroys the safety of the world; pollutes the environment; provides dangerous, possibly lethal, employment for workers; and creates nothing of use to human beings. Why is this project going forth? Especially since the nuclear mess from the Cold War is still not cleaned up. Just think how much good $1.6 billion could do for New Mexico if it were spent on housing the homeless, providing affordable health care, supporting those who lost homes and livelihoods in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, and other programs to help New Mexicans. Who decides New Mexico’s priorities? Who wants plutonium pits that do only harm? Who?

Nancy King

Santa Fe

