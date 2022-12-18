The new $858 billion military budget will give Los Alamos National Laboratory’s plutonium operations a record $1.6 billion to fund production of nuclear bomb cores. Our two senators support LANL’s plutonium effort. On what basis? What is the plutonium project good for? It destroys the safety of the world; pollutes the environment; provides dangerous, possibly lethal, employment for workers; and creates nothing of use to human beings. Why is this project going forth? Especially since the nuclear mess from the Cold War is still not cleaned up. Just think how much good $1.6 billion could do for New Mexico if it were spent on housing the homeless, providing affordable health care, supporting those who lost homes and livelihoods in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, and other programs to help New Mexicans. Who decides New Mexico’s priorities? Who wants plutonium pits that do only harm? Who?
Nancy King
Santa Fe
A cold decision
St. Francis, the patron saint of our city, might wonder what happened to Santa Fe’s corazón. Deny homeless people a sleeping bag on a freezing night to force them into shelters? It might seem sensible to policymakers but may not be possible for many of the homeless in our city. Can you get to a shelter? Are you allowed in? Is there room for you?
You say you’re trying to save lives. But lighten up, policymakers. Or try this: Curl up under a bush tonight and hope to sleep. It's 10 degrees outside and dropping fast. And who decided 15 degrees was the trigger point for Code Blue? That’s crazy cold. You could freeze to death long before 15 degrees. These nights are brutal. No way is December the time to withdraw aid this city has been able to provide.
Pam Christie
Santa Fe
Warm up shelters
Grim Santa Fe temperatures are dropping below the 20s. Watch the Christmas shoppers exit the doors of REI with big smiles on their faces. Then go to Savers or Goodwill, where there are no coats on the racks for either women or men. Over at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Pets, someone stole all the coats intended for the homeless. Perhaps clothing stores reaping hundreds of dollars for warm winter inventory might send a deductible amount to the shelters. Think of the good it would do for the community — what a lesson in leadership we would all endorse and admire.
Charles Love
Santa Fe
Change policy
We implore Mayor Alan Webber and Community Services Director Kyra Ochoa to reverse the policy to stop giving sleeping bags and tents to Santa Fe’s unhoused residents. The argument that it’s a mixed message to distribute life-saving equipment while trying to get people into shelters is a false dichotomy. We need to do both and more to ensure our city’s unhoused population is safe and warm during the winter months. People living outside can’t or won’t seek shelter for a variety of reasons. Given the brutally cold weather we’ve been experiencing, this policy seems at best misguided and untimely, and at worst, cruel and punitive. Please immediately rescind this policy and keep Santa Fe’s unhoused population as warm as they can be while living in in the elements.
Vinnie Kelley
Judith Gabriele
Santa Fe
Reconsider denial of gear
Why would the mayor suspend the sleeping bag supply in 18-degree weather? Is it too big a leap to understand that some mentally ill homeless people are unable to process through the levels of confusion to get to a shelter? They find themselves wandering far away from centers, and then we see them huddled outside at 10 o'clock at night or curled up in a ball trying to retain some body heat under the bridges. Consider reissuing any type of protective gear to the homeless. It's not just Christmastime. It's human decency.
Elisabeth Reed
Santa Fe
True that?
This is not important in the grand scheme of things, but what exactly is the purpose of the New Mexico True ad campaign? The state is spending millions of dollars advertising New Mexico to … New Mexicans. Do New Mexicans need to be convinced to like the state they are living in? Presumably if they didn’t like it here, they would move away. Is this a serious danger? Is someone in the Governor’s Office losing sleep over this? Or are they trying to convince us that things are really great when they aren’t? I’m just curious.