How is banning books on the American history of slavery, capitalism and ethnic cleansing different from book burning under Hitler or the Inquisition? Why do these educational vigilantes think that we, the public, are so stupid that we do not recognize what is driving these movidas, that is to protect white (male) identity, unbridled racism, sexism and homophobia? Their racist arguments against critical race theory are so transparent that only fellow travelers who are incapable of critical thinking would fall in line.
Former President Donald Trump activated the not-so-hidden violent and hate-filled shadow of America. Who benefits now from the dumbing down of Americans, and who is sowing the polarization that draws attention away from the disintegration of democracy? Who are the entities threatened by intelligent inquiry essential to democracy? Many in the GOP have proposed that if an African American woman is nominated to the Supreme Court, it can only be a result of affirmative action. Like their king, too many in the GOP cannot tolerate the threat of change and will use any tactic to quash it.
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox, LCSW
Santa Fe
The whole truth
It has come to my attention that there is a movement by aggrieved, oppressed white males campaigning for a White History Month. I am in awe of the the bravery they exhibit in coming out of the closet in respect to being honest about slavery, genocide and misogyny.
We will now have the true history of the foundations of our republic: The importation of self-replicating farm equipment because the poor beleaguered white Europeans were too lazy to do their own hard labor. And the genocide of millions of landholders who did not graciously give up lands that had been home to them for tens of thousands of years. And how in the good old days, men were men and women were chattel. Let us hear it for White History Month.
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
Against banning books
Parochial fascists are intensifying book banning. They are forcing ignorant opinions onto an enlightened, egalitarian society. Students, especially, suffer by being denied historical truths as well as the defense of human rights. Ironically, the Bible recorded immoralities that these hypocrites condemn. They include sex, adultery (King David with Bathsheba), incest (Lot’s daughters), gang rape (Lot offering his daughters), violence against women (Jephthah’s daughter sacrificed), animal sacrifice, slavery and utter war violence. Vengeance, an eye for an eye, is customary. Perhaps the Bible should also be banned?
Self-righteous ignoramuses demand their asinine dogmas be universally imposed on civilization. Hair-on-fire charlatans condemn and suppress our highest literary achievements. Do not censor our hallowed freedom of knowledge. Preserve and protect the importance of freedom of speech and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Is Fahrenheit 451 forthcoming?
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Step up for animals
The article in Sunday’s paper (“Animal Control sees high turnover,” Feb. 20) was distressing. The nonprofit group Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico, which has worked so hard to improve the lives of community pets since 2017, deserves much better support from the city of Las Vegas, N.M., and San Miguel County. The pathetic amount of money ($129,677 from the city and $23,469 from the county) to care for the animals in an old facility is expecting the staff to make gold out of pet poop. Step up, city and county managers. Fill the Animal Control officers positions ASAP and pay the Animal Welfare Coalition a decent amount of money to do the job it is expected to do.
Amelia Jane Carson
Santa Fe
