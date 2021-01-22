I am an 85-year-old man living alone. I registered for the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the Department of Health made the public aware of the registration process. I have just read the article ("Miscommunication on vaccine guidance lets some New Mexicans jump line," Jan. 22). I am happy that Kitchen Angels staff and volunteers have received the vaccine. I am a past Kitchen Angels volunteer and have served on the Kitchen Angels board. However, I am in the first subphase of Phase 1B and have not been contacted by the Department of Health relating to or scheduling a time for a COVID-19 vaccination.
It appears the registration system could do a better job serving people such as me — people who independently, without group assistance, are endeavoring to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. There also is little provision in the registration system to inquire by telephone or email about the status of an appointment to receive the vaccine. I will continue following the COVID-19 protocols of masking, social distancing and washing hands. Hopefully, I will receive the vaccine soon.
Oscar Niswonger
Santa Fe
Out of order
I read that all the teachers at Santa Fe Prep were vaccinated ("Staff at Santa Fe Prep gets vaccination," Jan. 21). Then I read that the vaccination clinic for Santa Fe Public School teachers has been canceled ("Santa Fe schools may be able to offer vaccine shots to staff," Jan. 22). I'm a special education teacher who is livid and disgusted by this news on many levels. Seems that those who teach children of privilege were able to jump the line in front of those who teach children with disabilities. Unacceptable.
Jennifer St.Clair
Santa Fe
Stick to the plan
Amazing — on paper, the state Department of Health has a good plan. Why not follow it? It is pretty simple, straightforward and sequential. For months, we watched the Department of Health's commercials to protect our elderly parents and grandparents from the virus. With delays in vaccinations for seniors, that is starting to look like window dressing. It is time for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to show real leadership and correct what has been happening in our state. Please get state workers to follow the guidelines. Enough is enough.
Donald Ortiz
Santa Fe
Give us the truth
Aging me agrees with reader James Mafchir ("More vaccine news needed," Letters to the Editor, Jan. 19). I don't always follow the rules, but this time I did. I registered, 1B me, and watch the blue spinning circle at least twice a day waiting for my appointment, my code, thinking it's a fake. I've waited more than 45 minutes practicing patience for a voice to no avail. Hoping for transparency and responsibility in mass communication, this subscriber waits. Then a friend tells me, she called Market Street Pharmacy and they said, "How about next Wednesday?" I called and was met with confusion and a little anger. The New Mexican continues to say those over 75 are getting vaccinated. Mafchir and I deserve the truth.
Jennie Cooley
Santa Fe
Tell us more
Where and when do we hear about COVID-19 vaccination locations and schedules? We have registered but have heard nothing. Who is in charge? Obviously, not our governor, whose proclamations (some good, some awful), were numerous two months ago. We are eligible to be included in the 1B group because of our age. Someone take charge of this mess, please.
Jean McCullough
Santa Fe
