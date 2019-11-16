Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley accused former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former chief of staff John Kelly of disloyalty for conspiring to oppose some of President Donald Trump’s policies. Soon after Trump took office, his tendency to circumvent conventional channels of input from appropriate government officials when impulsively and unilaterally making certain questionable policy decisions became readily apparent. Tillerson and Kelly quickly read this tendency and attempted to take steps to minimize the potential damage that Trump’s unstable temperament could wreak.
The key question here is what takes precedence when such a conflict arises — loyalty to the president or loyalty to the country? I personally would have more confidence in the collaborative judgment of a former CEO of ExxonMobil and a four-star general than the deferential inaction of an ex-governor of a backwater state primarily known for its reactionary politics.
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
Senate stalling
As to the complaint that Senate Majority Leader Mitch O’Connell is not passing numerous bills sent by Nancy Pelosi to the Senate (“Senate GOP leader’s desk is a ‘legislative graveyard,’ ” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 13), I can’t recall any such letters to berate then-Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid when he did the same thing (and laughed about it) when Barack Obama was president and Republicans controlled the House. As Shakespeare wrote, “Turnabout is fair play.”
Hartley Baker
Santa Fe
Be the solution
Kim Sorvig’s letter to the editor (“Mistakenly targeted,” Nov. 7) wrongly extols state Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth and state House Speaker Brian Egolf concerning the county’s oil and gas regulations, making development unprofitable. The reality? A classic NIMBY stance. Solo drivers coming into Santa Fe, too often in large SUVs, are part of the problem, but with no oil pumps visible.
For a classic disconnect, there was an article about climate change (“11K scientists declare ‘climate emergency,’ ” Nov. 6), that ran a page before a large ad for new cabinetry. What is going on here? Consumer schizophrenia? The article illustrates the steps needed to mitigate the worst consequences, yet in the same “breath,” we encourage buying more of the stuff that has gotten us here. At least stop buying things we do not need; or driving to climate rallies in monstrosities that could house a family. Work the solution; don’t live the problem.
Brian O’Keefe
Santa Fe
A relevant ‘Winterlife’
Kudos to The New Mexican for the articles in your Winterlife magazine. I don’t know what I was expecting, but I was genuinely surprised and delighted by the content and the writing of the articles by William deBuys, John Nichols and Daniel Gibson. I suppose that I expected to find more general articles about the coming ski season, which is probably a reflection of my cultural naiveté. The lead article by deBuys (“The Arctic imperiled,” Winterlife 2019-20) was especially interesting. Thanks for a timely and relevant Winterlife.
William Brown
Santa Fe
Time to fix up airport
We like flying in and out of Santa Fe. It is much more convenient than flying out of Albuquerque. We find the airport building charming and accessible. I so agree on the parking situation (“Stop neglecting airport,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 13). However, we really appreciate the disability availability. I have often thought that the entrance to the airport is abominable: junk yards, weeds and other unsightly views. It’s so ugly. An entrance befitting the City Different should be much more welcoming and have public art along the way. I don’t understand passing by junk yards at all. Why isn’t a beautiful and welcoming entrance considered, as well as better parking? More and more people are using the airport to fly in and out of Santa Fe.
Brooke Remmert
Santa Fe
