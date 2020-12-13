Patricia Gonzales was channeling my own thoughts in her letter (“Where’s the water?” Letters to the Editor, Dec. 9). I have watched in distress as rampant, ugly, cramped new housing developments spring up all over Santa Fe like so many toadstools after a rain. Where indeed is the water? Where is the open space in and around each of these cramped, ill-planned apartment complexes (for that is what they are)? This mayor and City Council need to address water source concerns and stop licensing illogical and damaging development all throughout Santa Fe. We are not living here to become millionaires. We live here for quality of life, including air, water and space.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
No accident
The term methane leak implies accidental release and allows the oil and gas industry some public and governmental empathy when none is deserved. Oil and gas profiteers are purposefully dumping methane into our atmosphere because it is financially beneficial and permitted by government. New Mexico needs better methane rules, yes.
The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association is trying to undermine the best interests of New Mexicans with regard to clean air, pure water and a stable climate. New Mexico needs better precautionary environmental law which requires proper “risk disclosure” in its language and cannot be arbitrarily administered over. I support Sens. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and Bill Soules, and Rep. Joanne Ferrary in their joint resolution for a New Mexico Green Amendment to the state Constitution that protects our air, land and water as inalienable rights and requires the state to act as trustees. Let’s see what the Oil Conservation Commission decides on capturing methane.
Mike Neas
Placitas
Keep calling
To April Fair’s letter (“7 a.m. didn’t work, either,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 29) expressing frustration that she has called the unemployment office 16 times beginning at 7 a.m. sharp as my letter of the previous week had recommended, I would say that 16 attempts is not so many. My phone keeps track of all my phone calls and having looked over my calls for the last few months, it usually takes at least 15 calls until I talk to a live person. On Oct. 5, I called 29 times. On Sept. 16, I called 83 times — redialing back to back to back. Keep trying. Another possibility? Write your legislator and ask for more staff and more funding for the unemployment office. Good luck.
Paul Kamprath
Taos
A cruel practice
Trapping is cruel. Trapped animals endure stress, dehydration, starvation, broken bones, dislocations, predation and even self-amputation.
Trapping is indiscriminate. Unlike hunting, traps maim and kill nontargeted animals. Endangered species and companion animals are often caught in traps.
Trapping is a public safety hazard. Every year, companion and working dogs are caught in traps. This year, some have been trapped that resulted in amputation and, in two cases, death. Traps are a danger to people too.
Trapping is a drain on wildlife. For only $20, a trapper can kill as many fur bearers as he wants and is not liable for the bycatch. Trapping denudes our public landscapes of native species — in many cases, key ecosystem engineers — for private profit. Pelts mostly end up in Eastern Europe and Asia. Trappers pay no gross receipts tax.
Danielle Nickley
Santa Fe
Abolish trapping
Animal trapping on public lands (or anywhere else for that matter) is cruel, indiscriminate and a public safety hazard. It is a drain on wildlife and dangerous to pets and humans alike. Just $20 will give a trapper permission to kill as many fur bearers as he/she wants and of course is not held accountable for any bycatch. This is a barbaric practice and should be abolished once and for all. It is high time to put an end to it.
Alex Herrick
Santa Fe
