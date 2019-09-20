Those of us who live in Santa Fe, some for decades, have gradually become aware that our air quality is diminishing. It was easy the blame it on wildfires, but we have been blessedly free of wildfires this summer; yet the valley of the Rio Grande is now always cloaked with a thin veil of smog. We knew Farmington had an air-quality problem due to its coal-fired plant, but now Santa Fe has a problem, too. Too many cars jamming our small streets. Too much construction.
Our trails, which the tourism department touts, are now so crowded that a moment of solitude is hard to find. Too many feet, as well as uncontrolled mountain biking, are wearing the trails down to ruts and stones. The valiant volunteers, who alone attempt to maintain our trails, can’t be expected to cope with this overuse.
And sooner or later, all those outdoor enthusiasts attracted by advertisements for pure air and clear skies will learn by word of mouth, if nothing else, that Santa Fe might be as polluted as the towns they are trying to escape.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Not there
According to data posted on the “List of post-election Donald Trump rallies” Wikipedia website, Donald Trump has held 69 rallies since he was elected president in November 2016. This number includes the rally that was held in Rio Rancho last week. Forty-four of those rallies were conducted on weekdays (Monday through Thursday), and 25 took place on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Since these 69 rallies took place in cities all across the country, it would be safe to assume that Trump was absent from work at the White House on the day of each rally, simply because of travel logistics. And, we all know that only 36 percent were scheduled for the weekend because they would interfere with his sacred golf rounds at Mar-a-Lago.
What would Trump say to a contestant on The Apprentice who missed 44 days of work in a time span of less than three years? The American people need to say, “You’re fired!” to Trump for violating the oath that he swore to uphold on Inauguration Day.
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
Candidate, not spy
I believe The New Mexican’s recent article casts unwarranted aspersions on the character of Valerie Plame (“Plame faces scrutiny following campaign ad release,” Sept. 11). The Washington Post’s “debunking” of her campaign ad’s outing of Lewis “Scooter” Libby is contradicted by media reports at the time of the Libby pardon, including CNN, CBS News — and the Washington Post — all of which cited Libby’s role in the Bush administration’s exposure of Valerie’s CIA status for its own ends.
The claims of supposed anti-Semitism are patently ridiculous. Many of us have fallen into the social media misinformation quagmire that can entrap even the most well-intentioned. Plame has sincerely apologized for any offense that may have been given.
Plame has embraced the local community with a true sense of public service and as a candidate, has made an effort to listen to the voices of people throughout District 3. I am proud to call Valerie Plame a friend and to support her as our next representative of Congress.
Kirk Ellis
Santa Fe
Avoidance is no solution
After reading The New Mexican article (“Homelessness hard to quantify,” Aug. 21) and, while very well done, I was left wanting. We should quit wasting money and form a dedicated community task force made up of stakeholders.
Stop avoiding the issue of homelessness and deal with it as a problem that is only, admittedly, getting worse. Reconsider using the underutilized juvenile detention center; or upgrading St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing, or upgrading or relocating Pete’s Place out of danger’s way; or renovating the outlet mall as a “one-stop” service center/shelter. If we, as an enlightened community, can find several million dollars for a museum, surely we can find “spare change” to raise us up.
Mark Stair
Santa Fe