For many of us living within a few miles of Cerrillos Road and Baca Street, our quiet-by-day neighborhoods have turned into drag races at night. Cars zoom along Cerrillos Road in both directions, mufflers roaring, music blaring and engines in overdrive. Ear plugs and closed windows don't suffice to muffle the noise. Instead of enjoying fresh air at night, an electric fan is necessary to drown out the disturbance. Even the soothing melodies of Mozart or Bach cannot soften the din of the dragsters. Diminished sleep has become the norm.
Not only are the raucous racers a menace to local residents, they're a menace to themselves and to drivers who share the road. Why have I never heard police sirens going after these disturbers of the peace? Where are the cops?
Fiona Simon
Santa Fe
Hysterical reaction
Tip of the hat to Rebecca Lee ("Public health orders are damaging," Letters to the Editor, April 27) for speaking out against the real disease threatening our safety — coronavirus hysteria. The overwhelming majority of people bear no significant risk of dying from COVID-19. Sorry to say, but 99 percent of those who get COVID-19 are halfway out the door anyway. And yes, that includes my own elderly loved ones. The lockdown has been a colossal public policy calamity because in most places the lockdowns do not save lives.
Where are the 2.2 million U.S. deaths that were projected? Currently we're at 65,000-plus COVID-19 deaths. We should have simply let the virus wash through the population, taking only voluntary measures as Japan and Sweden did. By now, most people would have caught the virus and become immune.
Richard N. Johnson
Santa Fe
Workouts are necessary
This is in response to Skip Kissinger’s letter ("A bad example," April 28) about training older people. He talks about the irresponsibility of the Santa Fe New Mexican in promoting a trainer working with seniors during this pandemic. I am among this “vulnerable” population and feel lucky that I can continue to work with someone who motivates and helps me. How is this different that taking a walk or run, or walking a dog with someone else?
Luanne Moyer
Santa Fe
ID issues
This is directed to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Walgreens. My ID recently expired, and I contacted the Motor Vehicles Division about it because my type of ID cannot be renewed online. A worker at MVD assured me that by the governor's executive order, IDs still must be accepted by retailers. Walgreens would not accept my ID. What am I supposed to do now? Obviously the governor's executive order means nothing to Walgreens.
Donnie Gonzales
Santa Fe
Together we can do this
Fellow Santa Feans, as is the case with many other cities and local governments across the country, our city finds itself in a tough and challenging economic situation. This is an economic pause that nobody saw coming. This pause has caused an economic crisis that will force us to act expediently, adjust accordingly and move forward in a manner that is fiscally responsible. The decisions we will have to make in the coming weeks, months and possibly years will be tough choices. I hope we address the challenges we face in a fair and equitable manner. Let us make decisions that will make future generations proud of our response and actions.
Right now is the time when we need to be helping each other, making sacrifices for each other and keeping each other safe. That is what we do as Santa Feans. We do it 365 days out of the year. That is what makes this city so special. As we now enter uncharted waters, let us work together as a united front to develop fair, safe, and responsible outcomes. Together we will get though this. Stay safe and healthy, my friends!
Michael J. Garcia
Santa Fe City Councilor, District 2
Off the sidewalks
For all those bicyclers riding their bikes on the sidewalks and without masks, please move into the road when you see a pedestrian coming toward you. Bicyclers are supposed to follow the same rules as cars by riding on the right side of the road, with traffic. I understand you feel safer by riding on the sidewalk, which is fine when there are no pedestrians. But when you see a pedestrian coming toward you, please comply with the rules and move into the road. And please, put on a mask. Thank you!
Maureen Ayers
Santa Fe
A callous move
Despite the high number of infected workers, despite the close-quarter working conditions and despite the lack of adequate protection equipment, this president is ordering the meat-packing plants to remain in operation. I might be more inclined to support such a seemingly callous move if his dilettante daughter and the weasel prince Jared, his son-in-law, first stood an eight-hour shift at one of these plants with no more protection than line workers have. Or, perhaps, a shift in a COVID-19 emergency room?
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
A bully in charge
The population of the United States is approximately 300 million. President Donald Trump’s current approval rate is about 46 percent. Does that mean about 141 million people think he is doing an OK job? Fortunately, some of them say they won’t vote for him in November. I can’t get my mind around why 141 million humans would approve of having their country led by a man who is a bully and who seems to care nothing about the lives of others. He’s done nothing beneficial for this country. His big claim is that we had a robust economy. That is thanks to the Obama administration, which led us out of the economic mess left from the last Republican President, George W. Bush. Why would anyone approve of what Trump has done for any of us? Vote for Joe Biden in November.
Lou Finley
Santa Fe
Share the big picture
First of all, I want to thank The New Mexican for its state, local and international information. The articles are interesting, enlightening and informative. I have started to read more as a pastime because of the pandemic. I am sure most of readers have friends and family all over the United States and the world and are concerned about how things are going in different countries.
We are, for the most part, an immigrant nation and are inquisitive as to what is going on with the pandemic in different parts of the world. With this in mind, would you initiate, once a week, an update of the major countries of the world regarding the number of deaths, number of infections and number of designated recovered? I believe this would give us the big picture in a concise way. Thank you for all you do, and keep the news coming.
Rod P. Hasson
Santa Fe
Take a second look
Regarding Joette O’Connor’s letter ("True mortality," April 21), perhaps O’Connor should look again at the terrible things she wrote about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and see if all of them can be said of President Donald Trump, who would be King. Accusing our governor of destroying our state's economy, along with the destruction of health and happiness for millions of citizens, in her quest for power and control? Really? To call Lujan Grisham “this blundering governor,” is something O’Connor needs to think about. Let’s not take the “blunders” of Trump and give them to our wonderful governor, who has given New Mexicans a light at the end of the tunnel.
Ron Siegel
Los Alamos
