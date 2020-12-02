You get an appointment for a COVID-19 test by registering online. The form asks for a cell phone number. Hello? Many people in New Mexico do not have cell service! So you call and are advised to “put in all zeroes.” You hope your landline number will be OK. Then you have one more chance for the Department of Health to contact you: your e-mail. However, if your email ends in “.net,” the registration doesn't seem to take it. So, you are left hoping they will call you but knowing deep down that they will send you a text on your landline, and you might never get your results.
Ann Mauzy
Santa Fe
Not-so-remote threats
It seems that remote places, Hawaii for example, are under threat from remote workers. Here in Santa Fe we might want to be a little careful what we wish for.
Daniel Nossiter
Santa Fe
Endless propaganda
My lady love is traveling as safely as possible in Georgia and Florida to complete some critical business.
She has stayed with wealthy older friends from her past who, to her dismay, turn out to be supporters of Trump and in one home she was subjected to QAnon nonsense. What these households have in common is that Fox News or another right wing station is on television all day and evening. As a historian I cannot think of another time in the history of mankind that people have willingly and eagerly submitted themselves to endless propaganda. Propaganda is designed to be effective. Apparently it is.
Bernard Ewell
Santa Fe
Halt the damage
The abominable man baby in the White House has gone too far now. The amount of damage to our country being fostered on us by this president cannot go on, especially not between now and the inauguration of Joe Biden. There is no telling how much additional damage President Donald Trump can do to our democracy. Constitutional Amendment 25, Section 4, provides for the removal from office of an unfit president. If there ever were an unfit president, now is that time. Please invoke this amendment. Every minute counts. Save our country and do it now.
Dick Hogle
La Puebla
Not a hoax
Well, this is some spectacular conspiracy, huh? Millions of people around the world, virtually all reputable scientists and medical experts, hospital staffers at every level, sane and responsible elected officials everywhere somehow all got together to foist this "hoax" on the globe! Thanks, internet!
I understand you've swallowed the nonsense President Donald Trump and his abettors have been spewing for months. I understand you had (or still have) faith in them. But tell me this: are the overwhelmed, overworked, exhausted-beyond-reason hospital teams faking this? Are they risking their lives and the lives of their families every day to participate in the charade? Have the many who died just not played the scam well enough? How about all those dead bodies, some in makeshift morgues? Did they get up and go home at the end of the day?
The president proclaimed himself a "wartime president." That sounds so cool and macho. But people living under wartime conditions make sacrifices; real sacrifices. Blackouts; food and gas rationing; running to bomb shelters; sending their kids to live outside cities to keep them safe. Somehow, though, many in our country find it an incursion on their "civil liberties" to be required to mask up too much trouble. It's uncomfortable. How utterly childish, selfish and irresponsible. I'll talk to you when you can't get medical care because hospitals are overloaded with COVID-19 patients.
Riding around with a flag on your vehicle and toting a gun doesn't make you a patriot.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
LED interference?
We suddenly lost all of our favorite VHF broadcast TV stations. After much time spent trying to figure out the problem, I discovered that it was caused by some LED Christmas lights. If you are having reception problems, consider this.
Mike Plantz
San José
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.