How much longer will we put up with mass shootings in this country? How much longer will we allow Republicans and their party of death to let gun “rights” trump public safety. For every person killed or wounded in gun violence, there are a hundred or more friends and family members directly affected. If you go to “friends of friends” there are a thousand or more. And this just scratches the surface. Every child in the United States now lives in fear of gun violence. And every new mass shooting (300-plus so far this year) adds to their trauma. The Republicans don’t care because their party is in the grip of the National Rifle Association. And the NRA is in the grip of a small number of fanatical gun owners who don’t care.
The only answer is to defeat all Republicans at the polls. Only then will sanity be restored to this country. We most vote for Democrats in November, here in New Mexico and everywhere in the U.S. Young people in particular must register and vote because they are the ones who will otherwise live with many more decades of gun violence, fear and death. You should know the recent gun compromise is a bandaid on this open wound. At a minimum we need to ban assault weapons and require 100 percent background checks. This will never happen with Republicans in charge. And don't listen to the Republicans whine about gun "rights" in the Constitution. The Second Amendment is about "a well-regulated militia." How many gun owners are part of a well-regulated militia? Zero.
John Pound
Santa Fe
Bought and paid for
Perhaps knowing why your senator/congressman backs the National Rifle Association's support of assault weapons that kill children and innocent parade attendees would help people see these votes are bought with cold, hard cash — see: bit.ly/3AJA9FK (the biggest recipients are Mitt Romney, $13 million; Richard Burr, $7 million; Roy Blunt, $4.5 million, etc.). This is the real corruption in the government. Each senator/congressman should have to wear the logos of their biggest supporters while they vote — so everyone knows they are bought and paid for and voting against the people's safety in favor of money.
Rebecca Haffenden
Santa Fe
The Sleepless Fifth?
Every Fifth of July I go to work bleary eyed and a little fuzzy around the edges. Our Fourth of July evening is finished with a barrage of home fireworks throughout the city that ends about 3:00 a.m. I suggest a new holiday, "Sleepless Fifth" would be celebrated every Fifth of July for the majority of the people and pets that get no sleep on the Fourth.
Karl Grubbe
Santa Fe
Opinions?
I'd like to know what everyone's opinion is on Sunday's comic of Doonesbury by G.B. Trudeau. Asking for a friend.
C.J. Gonzales
Santa Fe
Patriots in action
The article in the July 5 edition of The New Mexican, (“About 50 arrested in protests after Akron police release shooting video,”) is woefully inaccurate. It depicts a group of protesters as violent rioters who damaged businesses, restaurants and residential structures and failed to disperse. If fact, they are patriots who were merely exercising their rights under the First Amendment to engage in legitimate political discourse. Isn’t that right, Republicans?
Robert London
Rio Rancho
Expand passenger rail
This month, the Surface Transportation Board is considering an application to expand passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast, which the freight rail industry opposes. The decision may be a harbinger for passenger train service for generations. Clean, efficient rail service is a boon for the quality of life of passengers and the communities through which it traverses and is also essential for meeting our country’s climate goals. The recent bipartisan support for $75 billion earmarked for expansion of passenger rail service is an opportunity we can’t miss.
The board's inquiry is whether Amtrak can operate additional passenger trains without unreasonably impairing freight transportation. I’d reframe the inquiry: How can we provide both freight and passenger rail service in an equitable and efficient manner? The false competition between freight and passenger rail service is a 20th-century relic. New challenges (climate change and a growing population) require new thinking.
Lora Lucero
Albuquerque
A false dichotomy
Harvey Yates Jr. (“I’m an Oil Magnate: Let’s make a deal” My View, July 3) used a false dichotomy: a proposal where there only two possibilities — when there are other options. Removing all hydrocarbon products neither makes sense nor is necessary. His proposal is the same canard Rush Limbaugh used over and over. (Yes, I listened to him.) It made no more sense then than now. This is not an all-or-nothing world. Not the thinking world. In my 80 years I have seen his industry make assertions that hydrocarbons — specifically oil, its refining and burning — were not harmful. Not so. Think lead in gasoline for one. Yates wants to “make a deal.” We give up all hydrocarbons. In return, what are his contributions? Had I written his piece, I’d have followed Jonathan Swift. He titled his path to the absurd A Modest Proposal.
Nat Josel
Santa Fe
Overdue equity
Kudos to the Supreme Court for its ruling in the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen case. Now law-abiding citizens in New York, New Jersey and California can legally obtain a concealed carry permit, not just the politicians and Hollywood elites. This equity was long overdue.
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Return to torture
John Block wants holy Communion refused to the governor because of Block's religious beliefs. Archbishop John C. Wester says no because of his religious beliefs. The archbishop says such action would put the church on a "dangerous, perilous slope," as if Mr. Block's demand is something new. At least the church isn't back to torture on the rack and burning at the stake yet.
Douglas Potter
Santa Fe
Term limits, please
Something everyone in Washington D.C., fears more than death itself. If we want to clear out the mess in D.C., term limits are the answer. One six-year term for the U.S. Senate; one four-year term for the House of Representatives; with a mandatory four-year gap between serving in the House and running for a Senate position. With the same gap years for ex-senators before they may run for a House seat. No lifetime benefits after they leave office. They can go home and get a job like everyone else. The Supreme Court justices would have one 10-year term. No more life appointments, plus a mandatory retirement age of 70 years old. Older Americans should not be making decisions for younger Americans.
Another possible answer to our government issues, on all levels, might be taxing campaign contributions. They are currently not tax deductible. Let’s take that one step further: Let’s tax them, say, at 100 percent. If a person, company, or PAC makes a campaign contribution of any amount, say $1 to $10,000, they then pay to the U.S. Treasury the same amount. By “on all levels” I’m talking about local, state and federal elective positions, questions and political action committees.
George Watson
Santa Fe