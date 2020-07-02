The city website states the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice rink will not reopen when the rest of the center opens on July 13, if that even happens, given the slowing of the state re-opening. Why? When will the rink reopen? 2021, or never? Are there other plans to do away with the rink?
Tell the taxpayers when the rink will open. The taxpayers just spent $1 million in improvements to the rink. How is the city going to remake this money now? Ice rinks in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque plan to re-open under COVID-safe practices and are taking this business. If the rink closes through the fall, it stands to lose more than $100,000 in revenues or more. It will lose a youth hockey program and figure skaters to Albuquerque. Santa Fe loves its Ice Arena, tourists love the ice arena, adult hockey loves the ice arena and the kids love the ice arena. I thought a businessman was running the city now?
Lisa Schub
Santa Fe
Sad good-bye
It is with a heavy heart that I bid farewell to Rudoflo Anaya. He is the godfather of Chicano Literature and it is he who has inspired and opened doors for Chicano authors, as well all underrepresented authors. Because of Rudolfo Anaya’s tenacity and creative elegance Chicano literature has been lifted from being characterized as quaint, regional and provincial to being accepted as mainstream literature. Anaya's writing is best depicted by his iconic character Ultima, loved by enthusiastic readers around the world. Enthralled by the magic and beauty of Anaya’s work I was encouraged to take up the pen and write stories of my own. So it has been for hundreds of writers touched by the words of the master. Rudolfo Anaya has passed, but his body of work lives on for all to enjoy for as long as we prize the written word.
John Quintana
Santa Fe
Heritage, not monuments
Even the best among us are subject to the foibles of being human, which is why putting people up on pedestals is usually a mistake. But if you must, a museum is the best place to house such monuments. Heritage is alive in the faces, food and art of its people. Let’s celebrate that, and leave the pedestals of the past to museums.
Maureen Ayers
Santa Fe
Back at you
I read Milan Simonich’s Ringside Seat commentary ("Pearce takes cheap shots from cheap seats," June 28). I found it interesting, because if you change Pearce's name to Hillary Clinton and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s name to Trump, you have what the Democratic Party has been doing to President Donald Trump. It's exactly what you describe Pearce as doing.
Chris Christiansen
Santa Fe
Villa undeserving
In this time of reflection on our history, I’m a bit confused as to why New Mexico has a state park named for Pancho Villa. While the park was established to demonstrate peace between the US and Mexico, celebrating the man who invaded our borders and killed Americans may not be the best use of state lands and funds. Am I missing something?
G. Render
Santa Fe
Voting will heal
Kamikazes For Trump cultists are being fomented by The Beloved Leader to drink the Kool-Aid for his re-election. He feels immune to COVID19 and has convinced fanatic followers that there is no need for face masks or social distancing. Trump Warriors will rally in great numbers in confined areas. Ironically, rally participants are forced to sign a liability waiver.
Those of us who realistically fear infecting ourselves, our families, our friends, and others are responsible and take precautions. So far, ingrained American individualism and perceived unlimited “Constitutional” freedom have contributed to more than 120,000 unnecessary virus deaths.
Trump’s solution to his botched pandemic response? Open the economy. Protect the stock market. Corporations/businesses are covered against lawsuits while true small business owners are grasping for financial straws. Workers worried about Covid are threatened to return to work or else lose their jobs and unemployment benefits.
A healthy response? Vote in November!
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Honor freedom
It is about time that all people understand what Black Lives Matter Means. I hope that Junteenth is declared a National Holiday.
Howard Schwartz
Santa Fe
More masks!
There have been so many reports of visitors not wearing masks. New Mexico seems to be an island in the middle of states with rapidly rising cases of coronavirus.
Our police, especially the bicycle patrol in the downtown area, are known for their friendly and nonthreatening approach. Make them part of the effort to protect us all. Have them carry a supply of masks. Officers can walk up to those not wearing masks, ask if they are visitors and welcome them to Santa Fe and tell them how happy we are to have them visit. Then gently let them know it is a city ordinance to wear masks both indoors and outdoors except when exercising and we have a much lower rate of virus protection because we are protecting each other. Offer them a mask if they do not have one. Thank them for wearing the mask. Tell them to enjoy their visit. Let them know the things we want them to take home are good memories, souvenirs and their good health.
Mary Ann Hale
Santa Fe
