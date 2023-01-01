Many years ago while first living in Mexico, I ordered "huevos rancheros Navidad, por favor," smugly translating Christmas. The waitress just stared at me blankly. I said to her, "Tu sabes, verde y rojo." "Ah, you want huevos divorciado," she answered!
Barbara Luboff
Santa Fe
Use plain English
Like your columnist, Milan Simonich ("Officers maul our mother tongue," Ringside Seat, Dec. 28), I dislike euphemisms that maul the English language, such as "revenue enhancers" instead of taxes. But Simonich failed to mention how the news media can be the No. 1 violator, often using crafty vocabulary to shape opinion. Hiding behind the Associated Press Stylebook, newspapers use "people experiencing homelessness" instead of vagrant, derelict or beggar, all of which are accurate and appropriate. Reporters use "diversity, inclusion and equity" to mean discrimination that favors nonwhites and members of the queer community. They use "transphobe" to mean people who insist that biological sex is the only gender identity that exists in the real world. They use "hatred" and "hate speech" to describe conservative views that arise from what conservatives believe to be facts. I'd like to see newspapers discard the Associated Press Stylebook, abolish euphemism and commit to plain English. Speak with facts, not facts twisted by the distorted lens of progressivism.
Richard N. Johnson
Santa Fe
Nonsense
A writer says no to any more war ("Say no to war," Letters to the Editor, Dec. 28). We all agree. And then he writes that Vladimir Putin is a modern-day Stalin, a murderous and dangerous dictator. Followed quite illogically by this statement: "He is not a direct threat to Europe or the U.S." Putin is waging a brutal war against the civilian population of Ukraine, a country being considered for European Union membership. All of Europe feels threatened. This war against civilians is not "happening because of the U.S." We are offering enormous assistance to the courageous Ukrainians, as we did for the British from 1941-45 with lend-lease, to a people who do not want to fall under the control of that "murderous and dangerous dictator." When one sees what is happening to ordinary people in Ukraine every day, when one listens to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak in Washington, it is difficult to understand what one of us, a supposedly freedom-loving American, has in mind by writing such nonsense.
Don Clark
Santa Fe
Tired of 'Tundra'
I would like the Tundra comic strip removed. The jokes in the strip are usually about animal cruelty and are incredibly offensive. Please find something better to replace it.