Regarding Jim Norton’s My View (“Will Mother Nature miss us when we’re gone?” May 9), I wish to compliment him on his well-researched letter concerning global warming and the future of homo sapiens. Much has been written and discussed in political terms concerning this subject and most of it is slanted toward the effect on global warming by the continued consumption of fossil fuels. Norton correctly points out that the Earth has been through over 4 billion years and five extinctions, including a meteor impact into the Yucatan Peninsula affecting a majority of organisms living at the time, including dinosaurs. We may in fact be witnessing the beginnings of a sixth extinction and cannot predict how long it might last.

Our current political leaders have a life expectancy of between now and the next election (two to four years) and have no inclination to think in terms past that period of time. They constantly mention the demise of the Earth within a short period of time, disregarding that evolution has taken place over the 4 billion years of Earth’s existence. The fate of humankind is not clear, but I doubt that we will be missed if and when we’re gone. I would urge that Norton’s article be provided to the politicians in this state and country urging them to think in terms longer than the next election when making the ill-advised decisions to curtail hydrocarbon exploration and production in the future. I also compliment the Santa Fe New Mexican for publishing the piece.

James B. Taylor

petroleum exploration geologist

Santa Fe

Doing her part

I live in the “Historic Guadalupe Neighborhood.” Every day, my two dogs and I go a different route. Picking up trash in a plastic bag I carry is my way to give back to the community I love. The dogs and I look down at the Santa Fe River to see what our visitors see: Trash and garbage. Nicknamed the Garbage Girls.

Cathi Haga

Santa Fe

Self-interest at play

Trickle-down economics, weapons of mass destruction, torture, Merrick Garland vs. Amy Coney Barrett, climate change denial, COVID-19 is no worse than the flu, who won the 2020 presidential election: Morality means nothing when it comes up against Republican self-interest.

Dennis Donohue

Santa Fe

Reducing food insecurity

Your helpful series on food and hunger issues in Northern New Mexico notes outcomes of the 2021 legislative session ("Food and hunger: From the 2021 session and beyond," My View, Feb. 9). Food security is a pervasive challenge for New Mexico and the needs will persist despite constructive legislation. Early last summer, a working group of the New Mexico Foundation collaborating with the Chama Valley Independent School district examined food insecurity in our more remote "frontier" communities, where sparser populations lack critical financial resources, transportation, and social services.

The resulting report highlights the need for substantially expanded access to affordable, nutritious food for New Mexico families in our outlying communities. We encourage people to read the report (bit.ly/3eDfeIN) and discuss how, working together, we can make further progress in reducing food insecurity.

Dr. David Henkel, Chair

Program & Grants Committee

New Mexico Foundation

Santa Fe

Intelligent applications

The article ("AI helps solve complex problems beneath us," May 10) describes how artificial intelligence codes can help with earthquake predictions, carbon capture, water shortage predictions and other geologic concerns. Couldn't those AI codes also be used to model the WIPP facility to predict possible problems or solutions concerning high-level waste storage and whether the proposed "ventilation" shaft is necessary?

Susan Noel

Santa Fe

