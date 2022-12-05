Sallie Bingham (“Show compassion,” Letters to the Editor, Dec. 2) — I have to agree that when you give money to a panhandler or anyone else for that matter, you give it with no strings attached. My sons taught me that when they were very young men, and it was a hard lesson to learn for an old white guy. Give it, but understand that the act of giving means giving up control of whatever pittance you choose to share. The goal is to help, not control. Too many approaches to dealing with people in need fail simply because the basic goal is control — not really help. Remember what some children are fond of saying: “You are not the boss of me.” Take it to heart or don’t take out your wallet.

Walter Howerton

Santa Fe

