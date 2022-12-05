Sallie Bingham (“Show compassion,” Letters to the Editor, Dec. 2) — I have to agree that when you give money to a panhandler or anyone else for that matter, you give it with no strings attached. My sons taught me that when they were very young men, and it was a hard lesson to learn for an old white guy. Give it, but understand that the act of giving means giving up control of whatever pittance you choose to share. The goal is to help, not control. Too many approaches to dealing with people in need fail simply because the basic goal is control — not really help. Remember what some children are fond of saying: “You are not the boss of me.” Take it to heart or don’t take out your wallet.
Walter Howerton
Santa Fe
Enforce traffic laws
I wish the Santa Fe Police Department would or could enforce the traffic laws. Drivers are relentlessly speeding, racing and running red lights in town. Especially on Cerrillos Road from 5 until 11 p.m., Thursdays to Sundays. These drivers are disturbing and endangering hotel guests, pedestrians and residents who stay or live on or nearby the road. They speed in extremely loud cars, trucks and motorcycles with illegally modified exhaust. I’ve seen many accidents and a lot of close calls. I’m scared to drive in town. Can’t the police dedicate an officer to speed and noise laws enforcement once a week? I would even welcome the return of the disliked speed SUV if it would slow them down. I wish the Santa Fe Police Department could enforce the traffic laws.
Nicholas French
Santa Fe
What a dump
It’s official — New Mexico is a designated nuclear waste dump, as we are now taking radioactive waste from as far away as Idaho and Tennessee, along with waste from our own precocious, privileged, wonder child, Los Alamos National Laboratory. Maybe we should change the Zia on our state flag to the international radioactive warning symbol on that field of yellow. There are also two active geological faults present in New Mexico. One is under LANL to the north; another southern one is near Carlsbad’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.
Folks, just a reminder: There is no “minor” nuclear accident. That stuff, in the wind, kills horribly and lasts for near forever. So, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, stand by your protest letter sent to out national government and stop these over-the-road transfers now.
Mark Stair
Santa Fe
Celebrating pets
Thank you to TheSanta Fe New Mexican, community organizations and businesses for the support of the Pet Calendar Contest. Our “other family member” Michael, Mr. September, has been battling lymphoma for the past two years. The Pet Calendar Contest gave us an opportunity to celebrate him. We had fun with friends and families who supported Michael. There was lots of teasing about Michael being a “Diva, King Michael, or has it gone to his head?” Thanks for providing an opportunity to celebrate our pets.
Charlene Cebell
Santa Fe
Congrats
Regarding the article (“Pearce wins reelection as chairman of N.M. GOP,” Dec. 4): Foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds. Keep up the good work.
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
Flood zone warning
In addition to the problems discussed by others that would be caused by the proposed rezoning at 2200 Old Pecos Trail, the city must understand that this parcel is in a Federal Emergency Management Agency Special Flood Hazard Area. The National Flood Hazard Layer FIRMette map clearly shows this hazard. When confronted with this incontrovertible fact, the city engineer said, “I would hope that all property owners near an arroyo, stream or river would consider how to protect their structures from floodwaters.”
My wife and I live on the very arroyo that is in the FEMA Special Flood Hazard Area. We have seen the flood hazard firsthand and know 2200 Old Pecos Trail will flood. I have walked the entire length of this arroyo. The very lots in 2200 Old Pecos Trail designated “affordable” will be the first to be flooded. For the city engineer to cavalierly say she “hoped” the property owners would consider how to protect their structure from floodwaters is disingenuous.