You never think your house could burn down until it does. We lost our home in the Gavilan Fire in Fallbrook, Calif., in February of 2002. The only thing left standing was part of a chimney and some pulverized iron skillets. It looked as if a bomb had exploded.
Things I wish I had known:
u Check your house insurance. Most folks are not aware they are underinsured. Ask what it would cost per square foot to rebuild at this time.
u Procure a video camera and record everything in your home, starting from the floor up. Include the price of all items and the provenance. If possible, keep it stored away from your home.
u Decide ahead of time what you would want to take in an emergency. Best to store them in a specific place for easy access. In all the chaos, I left valuable oil paintings and grabbed a flower pot!
u And of course, remove all flammable materials surrounding your home.
No one thinks their house will burn down until it does.
Gabrilla Hoeglund
Santa Fe
What a success
Our first Santa Fe Literary Festival was an astonishing accomplishment. Kudos to all the visionaries, sponsors, organizers and volunteers. The whole event was seamless from the big to small details. And what a joy to see our dear Collected Works front and center managing books for every author present, along with signings. Finally, what a thrill to see so many avid readers we have here in Santa Fe. It’s hard to believe this could ever be better, but I eagerly wait to see if it can be matched in 2023.
Jan Denton
Santa Fe
Pay it forward
I was surprised when I looked at my online bank statement this past week and saw I had a deposit of $250. I then remembered our state government was providing tax relief for inflationary pressure and increased cost of living. This unexpected money was appreciated but gave me pause. There are so many New Mexicans that can desperately benefit from this extra income — especially those affected by the massive wildfires. As I read article after article in The Santa Fe New Mexican, my heart breaks for the loss of property and way of life. Consider donating some or all of your tax refund to a relief fund (Las Vegas Community Fund, New Mexico Fire Relief Fund, All Together New Mexico Fund) to help those less fortunate. I can’t think of a better way to “pay it forward” and support our fellow New Mexicans.
Stephen Tanner
Santa Fe
Neon blues
Speaking of neon (“Too bright,” Letters to the Editor, May 20) in the historic downtown area, there is also a neon sign for a tattoo parlor on the corner of Washington Avenue and Marcy Street. Neon is inappropriate in our historic center.
Valerie Brooker
Santa Fe
Bring in the dads
I propose all states, starting with New Mexico, enact a law recognizing no child was ever conceived without a father by holding every father responsible for the well-being of the mother until the child is born and for the child until they reach the age of 21. No exceptions.
Pat Preib
Santa Fe
Accountable for AG
Two great men are running for attorney general, but one stands out because he understands politics and how government works. That information is crucial. In 2009-10, I worked with State Auditor Brian Colón in an election with Labor 2010. I have worked with him for 12 years now. Experience in government is critical; think of governors and presidents who had none. Colón has the knowledge and experience to run the Attorney General’s Office. That’s a must. He plans to increase consumer protection, make our environment a priority and manage crime by working closely with police. Many think the AG must be a prosecutor. The state district attorneys and staff do that — not the AG. People know Colón, Mr. Nice Guy, can do the job because he held people accountable, regardless of friendships, to stop fraud, waste and abuse as our auditor. Brian is the man for attorney general.
Karyl Ann Armbruster
Los Alamos
Keep muckraking
We should — all of us in Santa Fe — be grateful to The New Mexican for bringing us the columns of Milan Simonich. His gazette is invaluable, irreplaceable — his reporting and his insights on our local and state government and those who are responsible for representing us, for serving — or supposed to be — us. He is for us what the great muckrakers of earlier times were. Simonich is committed to telling us what is going on and how those in positions of service are behaving — making them answer for their actions and holding them accountable. We are lucky to have such reporting and to have him keeping us informed. Thank you, Milan Simonich; keep on muckraking.
Richard Block
Santa Fe