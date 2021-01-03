What’s the matter with New Mexico Republicans? And why would even a Republican support Republicans at this time?
U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell has said she will join the grandstanding Wednesday to try to subvert the Constitution and the will of the people by challenging a legitimate election. Michelle-Garcia Holmes, who was defeated by U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland and may run for her seat again, has said we have to fix this election. State Republican Party chairman Steve Pearce is jumping into the circus whenever he can.
We are in the middle of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands and is not yet diminishing. People are suffering economically, emotionally and educationally. We have a social justice crisis and an environmental crisis. So why are Republicans ignoring their duty of governing in favor of this possibly seditious activity? Could they be held accountable? What is their legacy? Is a Fox News interview worth it?
Marmika Paskiewicz
Santa Fe
Dangerous behavior
As usual, there was an incredible amount of gunfire on New Year’s Eve, along with obnoxious fireworks. And our mayor and police do nothing. Selfish, childish and dangerous behavior from our neighbors again shows how ignorant people are. You say you need a gun to protect your home or hunt to feed your family? Bull! You say you need to go to church to practice your faith? Bull again. The National Rifle Association and institutionalized religion are the biggest hypocrites on earth. Practice what you preach!
Richard Glaze
Santa Fe
Conspiracy theory
Note to Congresswoman Yvette Herrell: While wasting time and taxpayer money investigating voter fraud, could you please look into that QAnon thing about the invisible teapots orbiting our planet?
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Seeing clearly
This time last year almost everyone I talked with said, “I hope this is the year we have good vision” (i.e., 20/20 vision). Looking back, I think we got our wish. The events of the past year have served as corrective lenses that have allowed many of us to see what we never seemed to see before: income inequality, governmental incompetence and downright cruelty, baked-in white supremacy, a ludicrous so-called health care system, wanton environmental destruction, and a woefully inadequate educational system, to name a few. Let’s hope we choose to continue to see clearly and act accordingly.
Kristie Neslen
Santa Fe
Keep your oath
So U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell is saying that her election is also fraudulent? After all, if President Donald Trump’s loss was a fraud committed against the American people, then those down-ballot Republican wins should also be questioned as fraudulent, right? She already is violating the oath of office.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
Still petty
I had nearly convinced myself that New Mexico had managed to slip past petty partisan post-election noise and look forward to January with a positive, hopeful stance. Ha! On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, I was reminded that self-serving politicians are still tooting their timeless horns about “voter fraud.” Newly elected U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, before even getting to Washington, is showing her limitations as a leader-to-be by refusing to acknowledge the president-elect. She conveniently forgets that she was elected on the very same ballots, mail-in or in-person, that elected Joe Biden. If his election was a fraud, then why wasn’t hers?
And the Republican Party chairman, still sour from his own election failures, cares nothing about helping New Mexican, but shows his own limitations of leadership by suggesting that our New Mexico secretary of state lacks integrity. So far, 2021 proves to be petty politics as usual.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
Try for perspective
Some 291,557 Americans died fighting in World War II. We rationed food, rubber, gasoline, nylon and sold war bonds. Sports leagues, orchestras and community institutions were kept afloat by women, and more than half the population had a victory garden. People relocated to industrial centers to fill war jobs out of a sense of patriotic duty.
As I write this, COVID-19 has taken 340,000 souls and another 2,000-plus die per day. Our hospitals are running out of beds and health care professionals are exhausted. A large percentage of these deaths would have been prevented had we worn masks, avoided crowds, and just stayed home. Not so much sacrifice compared to the 1940s.
We need perspective.
Dorothy Starr
Santa Fe
