The cruel, inhumane treatment of asylum-seeking women, children and families is not a partisan political issue. It’s a moral issue and a violation of basic human rights. One recent poll showed 93 percent of Democrats oppose what’s going on at the border and 63 percent of Republicans “like” what’s going on. That probably includes evangelicals who want to protect the unborn but seem to care little about live children.
Human rights struggles have nearly always been led by clergy and people of faith who shame political leaders into action, as Martin Luther King Jr. did to Presidents John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. Jewish Americans are demonstrating, with some success, to close down detention centers with the message “never again,” referring to Nazi concentration camps.
I would guess many asylum-seekers are Catholics. We need to hear more from Catholic leaders and those of other faiths. What would Jesus say? Advocate for morality, not politics.
Bill McKinstry
Santa Fe
Canaries in the mine
It’s difficult to imagine why the Forest Service continues to inundate everyone’s lungs with toxic chemicals igniting unending prescribed burns. Even those who are not yet sensitive could pay a heavy toll for the incessant irritation to our bodies. Selective culling and clearing could be done with far greater success for the health of our forests as well as ourselves. Loggers could even benefit from this process.
And while I’m venting, do we all have to suffer from possibly carcinogenic and neurotoxic dryer cloths, fabric softeners and detergents that spew forth from dryer vents? If anyone thinks there’s no harm done, try closing off your vent and directing it to your laundry area while hanging out there for an hour. There are many of us who may be “canaries in the mine,” but the miners beware when the canaries suffer or die.
Ruth Anne Faust
Santa Fe
Strolling freely
On a recent Wednesday evening, I was prevented by a private guard from entering Canyon Road from Gormley Lane. He explained I was required to obtain a wristband at Geronimo’s as part of a “wine and art walk.” According to the guard, this order was issued by the city tourism agency. I informed him that I am not a tourist but a resident and homeowner. These facts left the fellow unmoved. I’m not going to register, even with as important a figure as the tourism director, to take a stroll in my neighborhood. This nonsense must not occur again.
Daniel Debs Nossiter
Santa Fe
Beyond helpful
On the evening of July 3, I received a call that my sister in London had suffered a heart attack and was not expected to live. I made an airline reservation for the afternoon of July 4 and suddenly remembered that my passport was in a safe deposit box at the main office of Enterprise Bank in Santa Fe.
With the help of a friend, I was put in touch with the president, Santa Fe region, of Enterprise Bank & Trust, Mr. Dion Silva. He told me he would be volunteering at the July Fourth pancake breakfast on the Plaza where Enterprise had a cook tent, and could meet me at the bank after his morning shift. It took Mr. Silva and two other bank employees, on their day off, to retrieve my passport.
Because of those three stellar employees of Enterprise Bank, I was able to be with my sister before she passed. My sincere appreciation to Mr. Silva, Michelle Padilla and Cassandra Lonardomi.
Charles J. Flynn
Santa Fe