I agree it should be a crime to knowingly make a false report of child abuse (“Time to pass Abby’s law and save innocent families,” My View, Nov. 24). Once I knew a teacher who noticed a child with dirty clothing, and based on that alone, she filed a report with child protective services because she was afraid that if she didn’t, she’d be accused of failing to comply with the law mandating that teachers report child abuse. The legal definition of abuse needs to be narrowed to mean the child suffered actual harm. New Mexico should copy Utah’s “free-range” parenting law that protects parents who let their children walk home from school alone. Concept creep has expanded the definition of child abuse to mean just about anything that someone else doesn’t like.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
Deserve an explanation
It is imperative that funding be immediately passed to implement an independent investigation into Washington, D.C.’s water. Citizens deserve an explanation for this seemingly incurable malady impacting its residents.
Carol Wantuchowicz
Santa Fe
Love Caté’s cartoons
Thank you very much for featuring the availability of Ricardo Caté’s book, Without Reservations (“Something old, something new,” Page 47) in The New Mexican’s 2019 Feliz Navidad holiday magazine supplement. I am an avid reader of his cartoons. They evoke pleasant memories of insightful conversations I had with Native American co-workers for the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C., where I worked for the Bureau of Land Management. I send copies of Caté’s cartoons to my out-of-state sister. I ordered several.
Mona Schermerhorn
Santa Fe
Spend dollars wisely
The spending of capital outlay monies has been problematic and at times inefficient (“Reform capital outlay before the money dries up,” Our View, Nov. 24). The new dashboard to help state agencies track the progress and spending of the monies can help. Providing funding to projects in whole rather than piecemeal can avoid delays and stoppages of work. What I haven’t seen in the whole discussion on capital outlay is the capacity and capability of the local entities and recipient of the funding and their ability to get the project up and running.
I managed capital outlay projects for one of the pueblos for 11 years, and there was a learning curve. To even get considered for funding, the local entity may be asked to draft a scope of work to submit to the state. Who will write that up for local entities with no staff? Who will draft a request for proposal or request for qualifications? And then there is the management of the project itself. It’s been my experience projects sometimes don’t get completed because of the lack of technical capacity at the local level. They are the other partner in all of this.
Kenneth Pin
Santa Fe
Last chance
There is something spectacular happening at the Swan theater in midtown Santa Fe, for one more weekend. Theatre Grottesco’s ensemble of six women telling a story through movement and sound simply takes your breath away. These six women took a Theatre Grottesco workshop in February, and the connection was so organic they decided to stay together for the next six months to see what could evolve from their deep collaboration. At month four, a story was crafted into the sound and movement. The play is titled Different, because each performance offers an improvisation on the theme. Please do not miss this glorious experiment. You will leave the theater feeling that you have witnessed something truly rare and powerful. Go to theatergrottesco.org/copy-of-upcoming to learn more.
Barbara Burnett
Santa Fe
