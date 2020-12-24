Just Wondering: What do the Trump Republicans teach their children? Do they tell them to look to the Donald for guidance? When making a moral or ethical decision, do they say "What would The Donald do?" Are they teaching them to look up to DJT so that they can be like the greatest president ever? How to avoid military service? How to honor boot-lickers? How to pay off strumpets?
Do they teach their sons to grab the private parts of women as a way to honor females? And teach their girls that it is OK if they are grabbed? Because it is, after all, what their hero does. Good luck raising a generation that disrespects everyone who does not worship at the golden shrine of The Donald and that follows in his ethical and moral footsteps.
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
Heartfelt thanks
We live in an incredibly wonderful town. Recently a close family member was in the ICU of the Presbyterian Hospital. Three times a day, I would call for an updated and three times a day either the doctor or a nurse gave me detailed information and answered my questions. They were so kind, those dedicated ICU professionals.
My heartfelt thanks goes out to Dr. Amanda Sanchez and to nurses Nicole, Tina, Amanda, Aiza, Laura, Michael and Angela.
Donna Martin
Tesuque
A no-brainer
Post-COVID New Mexico will be unlike anything in our state’s history. We will need brand new ideas and innovative tools to cope and to prosper. One such breakthrough is the New Mexico Public Bank: an investment bank that will keep our state funds right here where they can greatly benefit local businesses and the community at large. The Public Bank will support our credit unions and community banks to serve local needs, create jobs, and invest in new and existing small business. If there is such a thing as a “no-brainer”, a public bank is it.
Legislators will be voting on a bill to establish a public bank during the upcoming 60-day session beginning in January. The city of Santa Fe is already on board with their resolution of December 9tth, calling for elected officials to support this bill. Please add your voice to those of the city council: ask your local representatives to pass the public bank bill.
Robert Baroody
Santa Fe
Be on alert
There should be a warning attached to the statement: When Joe Biden becomes president on Jan 20. The word “if” should be substituted for “when.” How can we be so certain Trump will willingly leave the White House on that date? What if he declares martial law or invokes the Insurrection Act and stays put in the Oval Office with thousands of heavily armed supporters protecting him? Are there any contingency plans by Biden and the Democrats and even the military if that happens? All the courts and Electoral College voters may not be able to put our democracy back together again. Trump is notoriously unpredictable and that is the kindest thing that can be said about him.
Jerry Labinger
Eldorado
Guilty?
Regarding pardons we must remember that accepting a pardon is admitting guilt. Persons who accept pardons are guilty of the crime stated.
Roberta Adams
Santa Fe
Hardly resolute
When I was a lad, I read Mad Magazine for a bit of absurdist comic relief from the day's travails. Now, I have The New Mexican. The greatest belly laugh in recent memory was your Sunday front-page banner headline ("Resolute In Crisis," Dec. 20) genuflecting before our governor. Throughout our current pandemic, the governor has demonstrated two traits. The dominant one is a hunger for command and control, as exemplified by her scolding some time back, "Your people need to do better!" The second is a propensity toward panic, as when she exclaimed in mid-October, "The health risks are extreme for every single New Mexican." The epidemiology data reported by the state, however imperfect, put the lie to that every day. Her assertion is emphatically not the case for much of our population, especially those under 35 years of age.
What is remarkably absent from our governor's behavior is any sense of humility that perhaps her programs are a big part of the problem. The side effects are devastating to both the health and well-being of our people. The information reported by the state every day seems more motivated to frighten them than to inform. Lockdowns are not leadership. Closing classrooms, despite virtually nil risk of illness to children, is unconscionable. Waiting lines more than an hour long outside grocery stores in December weather during "senior hours" because of incompetent government occupancy rules are insufferable. (I know, because I've waited in them.) It is a pity our governor did not accept an opportunity to join her kindred spirits in the swamp in the new administration. I know there is an old saying "Better the devil you know than the devil you don't." But I'd be willing to take a chance.
Ronald Lipp
Lamy
