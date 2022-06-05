Richard Small, of Charlotte, Texas, has the right idea (“Uvalde shooting stirs gunowner to act,” May 31). Perhaps this thoughtful gesture in giving up his AR-15 by a “devout NRA Republican” can trigger, to coin a phrase, a new movement. Call it “Killer guns to defend Ukraine.” Collect and send all the AR-15s, AK-47s and Bushmasters to that embattled country, where they can do their work defending a small nation from invading ogres in an eerie replay of the Austrian Anschluss of 1938 or Hitler’s 1941 invasion of Russia — certainly an ironic twist of history.
The model for dealing with the problem of mass murder may be the 1934 National Firearms Act that took the Thompson submachine (“Tommy”) gun out of the hands of hunters whose prey was human beings. Rational lawmakers could not do better than using Victoria Murphy’s suggested title — The Save the Children Act (“Save the children,” Letters to the Editor, May 31).
Bill Dunning
Eldorado
Oil numbers
Rep. Yvette Herrell’s assertion (“U.S. must unlock its resources,” My View, June 4) of a 160 percent increase in the import of Russian oil leads one to believe this is the cause of high oil prices. Historically, Russia provides only 8 percent of U.S. oil imports after Canada — 51 percent — and Mexico — 8 percent. Hundreds of other countries make up the rest. Get the facts at the U.S. Energy Administrative. Nowhere in her “View” does she speak to the enormous profits U.S. oil companies are making or that they have been unable or unwilling to increase U.S. production. The U.S. is a net exporter of oil.
Herrell claims carbon emissions decreased during the last administration. She fails to note emissions increased in 2017 and 2018. They decreased in 2019 due to the closure of many coal-fired power plants and in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The increase over last 18 months is because people are returning to work.
Nancy Murphy
Santa Fe
Original meaning
The Second Amendment in the Constitution states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The key terms for understanding the amendment are capitalized; namely, militia and arms. The Supreme Court held in 1939 that Congress could prohibit the possession of a sawed-off shotgun because that sort of weapon had no reasonable relation to the preservation or efficiency of a “well-regulated Militia.” The court ruled neither machine guns nor sawed-off shotguns satisfy the “common use” for lawful purposes like self-defense.
When the Second Amendment was adopted in the 1790s, the word “arms” referred to handguns and rifles. It would be absurd to assert that Congress had intended to included high-powered automatic weapons, such as AR-15s and similar weapons as “arms” under the Second Amendment.
Peter Thomas White
Santa Fe
No longer relevant
My thoughts on gun control: Our nation’s founders in 1791 thought the colonies could still be attacked by a foreign power, but they did not want to have a standing army. Rather, they reasoned citizen militias with the right to carry arms was a better alternative. This has been totally misinterpreted today into the right that every citizen can own and carry a firearm. Our founding fathers 231 years ago had no idea of how deadly firearms would become and how many would be manufactured. The Second Amendment to the U.S. constitution needs be amended.
We now have a standing army in the U.S. for the express purpose stated in the original Second Amendment. Congress needs to wake up, do something about controlling the access and number of firearms and stop hiding behind an ancient and non-relevant 231-year-old amendment in the Bill of Rights.
Clark Zrakovi
Santa Fe
U.S. failure
The failure of the U.S. to give Ukraine enough weapons to destroy the Russian positions from which Ukraine is being bombarded will guarantee President Vladimir Putin eventually will conquer Ukraine and exterminate the Ukrainian people. President Joe Biden’s position is morally indefensible. The United States will be remembered as a self-interested country that allowed the genocide of the Ukrainian people — and every American will share in that responsibility.
Joseph D’Anna
White Rock