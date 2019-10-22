Comments from around the world regarding Trump’s withdrawal of American troops from northern Syria: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey: “Wow! I’ve wanted to move in there for years! Thanks, Donald! If there is any way I can help you get reelected, just let me know!”
The Kurds, whom Trump just abandoned: “And we thought the U.S. was our friend. Nobody trust these guys to keep their word!” President Vladimir Putin of Russia: “What an easily manipulated moron. Thanks, Donald. If there is any way I can help you get reelected, just let me know!”
Hassan Rouhani, president of Iran: “Allahu Akbar!” President Bashar Hafez al-Assad of Syria: “Wow! Trump pulled the Americans out and the Kurds are now fighting on our side. Thanks, Donald! If there is any way I can help you get reelected, just let me know!”
The European Union and most of the rest of the world: “When will this nightmare end?”
Ira Agins
Santa Fe
Stepping back
I am outraged, disappointed and saddened by the article and image in the recent Generation Next (“Strength & sexuality,” Oct. 18), both of which are extremely sexist and only reinforce every negative stereotype that women have been fighting since feminism was born. Are young men attending classes that teach them how to “dance” while wearing spandex shorts and bow ties? Just because our society objectifies women does not mean that women must objectify themselves.
My husband characterized this article as, “ten giant steps backward,” Ironically, the article actually discusses empowering a healthy body image, but instead forces women to compare themselves to some standard that has nothing to do with their intelligence, abilities and value as human beings.
I hope that many young women voice their strong opposition to this characterization of sexuality. I do not blame the young people who wrote this article; I blame adults who still see women as nothing but entertainment.
Marlene Barnes
Santa Fe
Important coverage
Thanks to Phaedra Haywood for continuing to cover the sad story of 60 dogs and several litters of puppies being hoarded in Rowe by Jessica Taylor. Her arrest makes it possible for the Animal Welfare Coalition, the Las Vegas shelter, to bring food and water to the dogs consistently — but it is very expensive. You can help with a tax-deductible donation to AWC, Box 524, Las Vegas, NM, 87701, earmarked for care of the Rowe dogs. This is a Band-Aid until we can get legal custody of the dogs, but these innocent animals cannot be patient while human beings muddle through our bureaucracy. Please help fund care for these dogs. Thanks with all my heart.
Charlotte Taft
Glorieta
Rescue the dogs
Thank you so much, Phaedra Haywood, for your excellent coverage on the Jessica Taylor animal cruelty case in San Miguel County. We are so grateful and relieved that finally the Animal Welfare Coalition is able to get on the property and offer care, food and water to these suffering dogs. Now we strongly urge County District Attorney Richard Flores to do the right thing and request a court seizure with temporary care in place for the dogs. Once that happens, national organizations can come in with resources to begin to remove and rehab these dogs. We are raising money to help AWC with care, but these poor dogs must be rescued.
Shelley Oram
Glorieta
Bite back
In these days of such uncertainty, it is so wonderful to know that Santa Fe Bite is open again (“New Bite, new waffles,” Oct. 5). So … everything’s right with the world!
Clarice L. Coffey
Santa Fe
The best interests
I wish I could vote for Alysia Lori Abbott for the City Council position in District 2. Independent thinkers with common sense are in short supply. City government’s focus should be on infrastructure and the needs of Santa Fe citizens. City government officials should be mindful of the best interests of its citizens and not use the council as a platform for political ideology as has been the norm of late. Please make these considerations when voting.
Kimberly Duran
Lamy
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.