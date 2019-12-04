I am one of the Zocalo residents blindsided by the exuberant reaction the city took in response to a petition filed by an adjacent neighborhood association to slow traffic on the relatively quiet Camino Francisca (“Neighbors ‘blindsided’ by new speed humps,” Dec. 3). The city’s Engineering Division ignored the consideration of informing residents of the 245-unit Zocalo Condominiums complex, even though Camino Francisca is the only access road to the entrance of our homes.
The petitioners needed the signatures of one-third of the residents with affected properties in order for the city to proceed – or exactly four of the 10 homes in the affected area — defined as “up to 500 feet on either side.” John Romero, the city’s engineering director, stated that, “Everything was done by the book” in planning this project. I wonder what book he is reading?
Ylise Kessler
Santa Fe
Learn the leanings
There has been some discussion in the New Mexican lately about discerning fact from fiction in the news (“Poll: Americans struggle to tell fact from fiction,” Nov. 15). I just wanted to bring to readers’ attention a chart that I have found very useful over the years. It is the “Media Bias Chart” and is available over the internet — tinyurl.com/v5m4o7p. Be advised that it is extremely information-rich and takes a little effort to learn how to navigate around it. The woman who has generated it and continues to maintain it puts an enormous effort into maintaining its accuracy and usefulness. Be patient as you find your way around it and you will be rewarded. If you do decide to access it, please read her latest update about recent changes.
William Brown
Santa Fe
More films the better
Kudos for the Our View (“For movies, tracking incentive money is key,” Dec. 2), advocating the tracking of incentive money for film production. As a former state film commissioner under New Mexico Gov. Tony Anaya, I would make two additional points in favor of promoting these incentives. First, location filming, unlike many industries, generally leaves the environment better than it found it. And second, unlike many industries with long incubation periods before start-up benefits are realized, film projects, once attracted to our state, come in and wrap in a very short amount of time, bestowing their economic benefits very quickly. Motion pictures and television production are good for New Mexico and should be encouraged.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
No Noël
I found the news item that Melania Trump is currently busy choosing White House Christmas decorations deep-gut nauseating. What does the most broadly death-dealing and hate-hearted presidential couple in the history of the U.S. have to do with the fervent candles of love and hope that should be Christmas? Instead of a million twinkling lights and dazzling glitter, the White House in December should be wrapped in a dark shroud.
Joan Blythe
Santa Fe
They’d mess it up
Regarding the New Mexican article (“Vanishing school funds,” Dec. 2), about small school size adjustment: Even if the state had all the money it needed to fund every school and pay every teacher fully, those in control would find a way to mess it up. Unbelievable.
Keith Higgins
Santa Fe
I suspect the residents of the 245-unit Zocalo Condominiums complex were speeding.
Joan Blythe...Time for you to face the fact that your candidate lost in 2016 and move on...Trump has done everything he promised to do and the country is doing great because of him. Christmas is not the time to spew your ugly hatred.
