What is the objective of House Democrats in initiating an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump? If it is to initiate the constitutionally required process of removing from office governmental officials convicted by the Senate of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors, then, barring some impeachable offense far more egregious than those committed so far, the Senate will not convict.
If impeachment is meant to chastise him, then past experience indicates he will only launch manic retribution on everyone and everything responsible for disrespecting him. If, on the other hand, were the investigation limited to identifying and making public those many statements and actions by the president and his appointees that constitute flagrant violations of the public trust regarding this country’s legal and moral foundations, and absent a divisive impeachment vote, Trump’s reelection would be much more unlikely.
Richard Perkins
Santa Fe
Great time
Oct. 2 marked the 51st anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham should use this time to announce her support for designating the Gila River as wild and scenic. What better place to do so than at New Mexico’s second annual Outdoor Economics Conference in Silver City this week? The conference will showcase all that the Gila River has to offer our state’s outdoor recreation economy.
Recently, the Grant County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution in support of designating the Gila as wild and scenic; now they are calling on Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich to introduce the necessary legislation. It would go a long way for Lujan Grisham to add her voice to this effort. Protecting the Gila is a win-win for our environment and our economy.
Cissy McAndrew
executive director
Southwest New Mexico Green Chamber of Commerce
Silver City
Consider our history
In the speech that made the president of the United States the “leader of the free world,” President John F. Kennedy said that we will “bear any burden and endure any hardship in the cause of freedom.” These words haunt us after we tally the personal, military, political and financial costs of this policy. After reading and seeing the stories of protests of the people of Hong Kong against the dictatorship of China, it made me wonder when we are going to issue a statement supporting the protesters and their struggle to protect their rights. People have told me that this is an internal issue and we should not get involved; my reply is, “When has that ever stopped us?”
Consider our history with Nicaragua, Panama, Iraq and Vietnam. Along with Europe and the other Asian countries, we are officially ignoring the situation in order to avoid retaliation from China, just as we did after the massacre in Tiananmen Square.
G. Gideon Rojas
Santa Fe
Hope Ranger stays
My Ranger Lujan story (“Popular Santa Fe mechanic hopes to keep his shop,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 30) is, I suspect, like a great many other Ranger stories. I first met Ranger when a neighbor who was taking his car to Ranger’s shop asked me to pick him up since his car was going to spend the night awaiting service.
Since then, Ranger has been my mechanic of choice unless the car was still under manufacturer’s warranty. Like others here in Santa Fe, I took one of my cars to the service shop of a major manufacturer. The service manager there gave me an estimate of several hundred dollars to make the repair. Long story short: Ranger repaired it for $110.
I hope that property owner William Parker and lessee Ranger can work out an arrangement that allows Ranger to stay in business. Thousands of car owners will be very upset if they have to find a new mechanic.
Raye Highland
Santa Fe
Missing apples
A recent Sunday Santa Fe New Mexican picture of Los Luceros Fall Harvest Festival got it right. There were no apples to be seen on the trees except a few high up, and a stick or picker pole was necessary to get those down. Many that we picked up from the ground were not found usable for cooking. The few that we managed to knock down were OK for our apple crisp. The harvest fair is a fun event with live music, food vendors and craft sales. Then there is the free admittance to the interesting grounds, home and outbuildings. However, this year the main draw was missing — the apples!
Steven Bradley
Santa Fe