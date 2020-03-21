The Public Regulation Commission has been in the PERA Building since it started operating in January 1999, which was also when I began working there (“Embattled PRC told to vacate offices,” March 13). One of its predecessor commissions, the State Corporation Commission, was quartered in that building long before then.
Until the summer of 2009, PRC staff was split between the PERA Building and Marian Hall, which had been the headquarters of the Public Utility Commission until it was merged into the PRC. The state, in one of its masterstroke real estate deals, sold Marian Hall and its neighboring building to private investors in 2003. When the PERA moved from the PERA Building into its new quarters in 2009, all PRC staff in Marian Hall were moved to the PERA Building. After that long occupancy, and upon short notice and with no place to go, the governor wants to evict the PRC. What in the world is she thinking?
James Martin
former general counsel, PRC
Santa Fe
Bernie was right
When we eventually have universal health care, Americans will be healthier and epidemics like the coronavirus will have fewer casualties.
If we had had universal health care, we would be weathering the virus with near 100 percent participation in the measures to control this epidemic. But because a significant number of Americans do not have health insurance, they avoid doctors, clinics and hospitals. They can’t afford them. And these folks are us.
We can barricade ourselves in our houses and hoard toilet paper. And we can practice “social distancing,” but only for so long. We depend on the health of our fellow Americans. And as Bernie Sanders said it: We are all in this together. And if this is socialism, then we want and need it just as seniors need Social Security.
Let’s work for a “more perfect union.” We need to take our Constitution seriously and care for the whole: the union. Let’s support “Medicare for All.” It’s the American way.
Joan Irene Krohn
Las Vegas
Keep us informed
Our local newspaper and hospitals must do more to inform Santa Fe about the coronavirus pandemic. Here are two simple suggestions:
The New Mexican should print the state coronavirus hotline phone number at the top of the front page (print and online) every day — 855-600-3453.
The hospitals should publicize more widely their protocols, to the public via all media, and to all local doctors. If our doctors don’t know, how do you expect the public to know?
Sharon Martin
Santa Fe
Consider human rights
Concerning humanitarian rights, our governor and all state officials should immediately introduce bills in Congress to move unaccompanied immigrant children into foster care outside their crowded and unsanitary holding facilities until they can be reunited with their parents ASAP as well as free all asylum-seekers and immigrants who are incarcerated. The coronavirus pandemic calls for swift action on health and ethical grounds in not putting these individuals at great and grave risk.
Additionally, New Mexicans also need to urge state and local officials to free all incarcerated nonviolent offenders who are in New Mexico jails and prisons. Our health care facilities are unable to respond to dire conditions in these facilities should there be an outbreak of coronavirus. And, as importantly, we should not be putting guards and staff at risk.
Ann Lacy
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.