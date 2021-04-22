This morning’s New Mexican reports that the state’s Republican Party will hold its convention in Texas to avoid New Mexico’s health and safety rules (“N.M. GOP plans convention in Texas,” April 20).
It is frightening to realize today’s GOP does not believe in free and fair elections, does not believe in basic hygiene and does not believe in science. I guess the key political question is: What will Republicans do first the next time they take control of the government: outlaw soap and water or repeal the law of gravity?
Hal Kahn
Santa Fe
Quarantine, please
So the New Mexico GOP will be holding its convention in Texas in order to avoid state COVID-19-safe practices. Let us be sure to greet party members at the border upon their return and enforce a 14-day quarantine period.
Michael Gold
Santa Fe
Sign the pledge
Every day, people throw away tons of “stuff” that clogs our landfills and litters our streets, washing into our rivers and oceans where it can harm wildlife. Most ocean-bound plastic waste travels through our rivers and tributary systems, putting freshwater habitats at risk along with marine habitats. Studies suggest that our major rivers and lakes are just as polluted as our oceans.
To reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in our environment, we need to reduce the amount of single-use plastic handed to consumers each day. To this end, New Mexico PIRG is urging the University of New Mexico to commit to moving toward zero waste by signing the Break Free from Plastic Pledge.
Alexa Moore
New Mexico PIRG intern
Taos
Dim the lights
I lived in Daytona Beach, Fla. There, sea turtle activists got an ordinance passed that banned streetlights and ambient light from homes near the beach. There were dire forecasts of a crime wave, but as I recall, crime went down. People could walk on the beach by the lovely ambient light of the sea, the stars, the moon. The sea turtles hatched and headed toward the light — the sea, where they survived.
I wish Santa Fe could move toward fewer streetlights and brightly lit parking lots so we could see the stars, and the little beings that need dark to thrive could do so. Why can’t we have motion-detector lights placed low so people who need lighting can have it, and those of us who like to look at the stars could do so?
Suzanne Ronneau
Santa Fe
Fourth for food
The Food Depot is resuming food drives in 2021 with “A New Hope Against Hunger” campaign. On May the Fourth, Star Wars Day, bring your food donations to The Food Depot at 1222A Siler Road. Choose either the light side or the dark side, and make your donation. We welcome smugglers, rebels and even droids to drop their shipments just outside The Food Depot’s docking bays. The total weight of food donated by the rebels and the empire will be tallied, and the winners will rule the galaxy. Clear out your cargo hold and join the rebellion against hunger in Northern New Mexico! May The Fourth Be With You.
Tim Fowler
events and outreach coordinator
The Food Depot
Santa Fe
