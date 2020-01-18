Early childhood education programs have proven to lift kids out of poverty and prepare them for success in life. As a Save the Children Action Network volunteer and infant caregiver, I’ve witnessed the power of such programs firsthand and can confidently say that New Mexico needs more of these programs. Currently, we’re failing many of our children.
While we have made significant progress in growing early childhood education, we are still ranked last in child well-being. Fortunately, the governor has proposed a robust budget to support our youngest learners.
I am concerned that the Legislative Finance Committee budget proposal falls significantly short of the governor’s numbers ("Committee chair concerned with funding plan," Jan. 14). I implore members of the Legislature to think strongly about our state’s children and families, and urge them to align more proportionately with the governor’s budget proposal. More funding will lead to better child well-being and brighter futures. Nothing is more important.
Amanda Montoya
Pecos
Right or wrong
The Navajo artist known as "Remy" created the now defaced mural to draw a comparison between the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the plight of Native Americans during (ongoing) colonialism and conquest ("City says pro-Palestinian art has to be removed," Jan. 14). The predictable, immediate labeling of this image as anti-Semitic, as well as the violent defacement, obscures the similarities in land theft, relocation and confinement to reservations (when the West Bank and Gaza are viewed as a reservation) with the legacy of post-traumatic stress disorder in both populations. And the city found a clever way of avoiding the volatile political situation, never mind freedom of expression.
Is it exceptionalism that perpetrates this inability to recognize the relationship between these horrific historical and contemporary actions? Suffering is suffering. Do I suffer more than you when we both have our land stolen; are relegated to a reservation or a camp; are murdered because of religion, skin color or perceived trespass? I think not.
Let’s give up the contest and join in protest against all forms of oppression. Even given the contradictions, this is still a Jewish value.
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox
Santa Fe
No need for recreational
I am writing this letter in support of Kevin Sabet’s position against marijuana legalization ("Reject push for marijuana legalization," My View, Jan. 12). As a former senior drug policy adviser, Sabet is in a position to provide the well-thought-out view on this matter.
As a Class 1 drug, our government has done very little to research the benefits and negative outcomes of this drug. What studies are out there generally are retrospective; in other words, studies of individuals after the fact. In the August issue of Nature ("Weighing the dangers of cannabis," Aug. 28, 2019), the effects in countries where marijuana has been legalized show increased mental illness, including psychosis. And in our neighboring state where it is legalized, medical professionals have seen increased incidence of emergency room visits due to mental illness in young adults.
Given our state's already overwrought mental and medical health systems, education and legal systems, it seems clear that any revenues generated would be more than offset by output to ameliorate the negative effects of legalization, as seen in Colorado. Currently we have decriminalization and medical marijuana. There’s no need for recreational marijuana.
Sarah Pratt
Santa Fe
Tweeting doesn't matter
Several candidates for Congress have serious policy proposals, grown out of deep roots and extensive experience in the 3rd Congressional District. By contrast, the most substantive point made by candidate Valerie Plame in Milan Simonich’s wide-ranging interview is the front-page headline of his column (“Plame says Trump has her tweeting again,” Ringside Seat, Jan. 13). We can do better.
Jane Coutts
Santa Fe
