“By just 2030, the researchers calculated that as many as 360 million people could live in a place that faces some risk of a lethal heat wave. By 2050, that number could be as high as 1.2 billion.” This is a quote from a current article, “Climate change won’t result in a new normal but in constant, horrifying new disasters,” by Adele Peters in Fast Company, the excellent magazine founded by Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber.
Our city has recently been trying to find a good use for the vacant college campus at its heart. Several proposals are under consideration. I would like to submit another idea. The space should be used for a new group, not funded by corporations, to study where our species went wrong and ended up in this predicament; and then how to immediately shortcut our way back on path to a zero-harms-to-the-planet civilization. We are in for some hard times but may still be able to get back in the groove we left back when our ancestors were clobbering each other with bones and sticks.
There can be no more urgent need for humanity and all life on Earth. We have the opportunity to center this action right here in Santa Fe.
Mark Bradley Bealmear
artist
Santa Fe
Keep our air clean
The primary responsibilities of our city’s mayor and City Council are to provide for the health, safety and welfare of Santa Fe’s citizens. What can be more important in implementing those responsibilities than maintaining clean air?
Sometimes the obvious can be missed. Vehicles traveling through a circle (one mile in diameter) from the center of the intersection of Zia Road and St. Francis Drive emit approximately 5.9 metric tons of carbon dioxide each day or approximately 2,154 metric tons of carbon dioxide emitted each year.
If a large development is built in close proximity to the intersection causing traffic traveling through the intersection to increase and become congested, the amount of carbon dioxide emitted into the air could increase substantially. If we can ban plastic straws to help the environment, we can certainly reduce the number of large traffic producing developments near major intersections in Santa Fe to protect the air we breathe.
Alan Richardson
Santa Fe
See the effects
The lengthy news article by Jens Gould (“Looking beyond the boom,” Jan. 19), concerning the oil boom focuses on concerns about the price of oil crashing and New Mexico’s dependency on oil and the energy industry. There is not a single word about the effect of fossil fuel extraction on our climate and its role in hastening the climate crisis. Of course, the budget will be affected if and when our dependency on oil and gas is lessened. But should we not be aware of this necessity all the time, and not just because of our budget?
Carol Winkel
Las Vegas, N.M.
Remove him
I’m calling on my senators to support convicting and removing President Donald Trump. After a thorough investigation, the House of Representatives voted to charge Trump with both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, demonstrating that Trump has no business in the Oval Office. After all, no one is above the law — not even the president of the United States.
President Trump demanded Ukraine investigate his political rival before he would give them military aid. It’s abundantly clear that Trump is a threat to our elections — the very backbone of our democracy — and he’s acting as though he’s immune to the rule of law.
As the Senate continues its work on other important issues facing our country, it must use Trump’s trial as an opportunity to restore law and order to this corrupt White House by removing him from office.
Karen Milstein
Santa Fe
