To Trump voters: Please tell me what kind of country you want to live and raise your children in. Do you want a country of laws that treat everyone the same? Do you want a country that holds leaders accountable for using their position to profit themselves and their families? You are hurting; I see that. You say you are patriotic, but you support a traitor. Who are you? Are you a devoted supporter of our precious Constitution? Please read it. That is the document on which we base our society. Not a person or a religion, but a well thought out, deliberated document.

If you want to be part of our democratic society you will feel happy and comforted that we have a rule of laws to follow. If you don’t want to be a contributing part of our successful society then you are a separate, nonparticipating member of the community, and we have to figure out where you fit. Nevertheless, you are part of the common, and you have a voice (vote). That is how democracies work. That is their beauty and their burden. Please consider history and those who don’t look or think like you when you form your opinions.

Katie Plunkett-Gooch

