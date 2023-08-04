To Trump voters: Please tell me what kind of country you want to live and raise your children in. Do you want a country of laws that treat everyone the same? Do you want a country that holds leaders accountable for using their position to profit themselves and their families? You are hurting; I see that. You say you are patriotic, but you support a traitor. Who are you? Are you a devoted supporter of our precious Constitution? Please read it. That is the document on which we base our society. Not a person or a religion, but a well thought out, deliberated document.
If you want to be part of our democratic society you will feel happy and comforted that we have a rule of laws to follow. If you don’t want to be a contributing part of our successful society then you are a separate, nonparticipating member of the community, and we have to figure out where you fit. Nevertheless, you are part of the common, and you have a voice (vote). That is how democracies work. That is their beauty and their burden. Please consider history and those who don’t look or think like you when you form your opinions.
Katie Plunkett-Gooch
Santa Fe
Hold him accountable
While Tuesday’s federal indictment of former President Donald Trump is undeniably important in the defense of our democracy, Lawrence O’Donnell of MSNBC gave us a reality check. His opinion? Whether Trump is convicted on federal or state charges, he will never be incarcerated. Why? Because he will spend his last penny (and his supporter’s contributions) appealing any court convictions until the day he dies. Trump is not a young man. He probably will die a natural death long before his money and appeals run out. In the process of his trials, campaign speeches, just being on the loose, or, God forbid, being reelected, Trump still could do Armageddon-level damage to the country and to “we the people” — all reverberating throughout the world for years to come. Not holding Trump accountable for his behaviors is tantamount to giving him permission to continue a scorched-earth political agenda. Not holding him accountable would be criminal.
Susan Walters
Santa Fe
On the Plaza
Seeing Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays pitch so well against the New York Yankees reminded me of an encounter a couple of years ago in downtown Santa Fe. I was representing with my Rays T-shirt during a stroll on the Plaza. I noticed a tall gentleman standing out in the crowd sporting a Rays jersey and stopped to say hello. I said he was the only other Rays fan I had met in Santa Fe. He said very proudly, “I should be a fan. Tyler is my nephew.” I was blown away. He was very engaging and talked about an injury from which Tyler was recovering at the time. Santa Fe is a very cool place with lots of famous names and faces popping up around town, such as George R.R. Martin. The story of Tyler’s uncle beat all.
Jim Carson
Bayonet Point, Fla.
Straighten it out
An animal shelter is designed to take care of stray animals. With all the human drama at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, the animals pay for the turmoil. Funding agencies should be looking to get the situation straightened out.
Anny Mauzy
Santa Fe
Judge for yourself
This letter is a rebuttal to the article submitted by Anne Salzmann (“Charter schools better meet students’ needs,” Aug. 3). Before accepting her logic, I strongly suggest you read the evidence-based article titled, “The Case Against Charter Schools” at: yipin
I am concerned the water being sold to the Pulte Construction Co. will deplete the water table. I do not know how many gallons of water an 18-wheeler truck holds, but Pulte has three, and they are filling these trucks from the hydrant on Dinosaur Trail all day, five days a week. Considering the drought, it seems to me this is a serious problem.