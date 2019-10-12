I support the young people in the Global Climate Strike movement who asked to meet with our governor to discuss the urgency of the ecological crisis (“Protest, vote and, occasionally, say thank you,” Our View, Oct. 2). Yes, New Mexico is benefiting financially from the oil and gas boom in the southeast part of the state. It would be great to offer more scholarship money to students at our state universities. But what good is a college education if you are burning up? We can’t stop global warming, but we can slow it down if we act now to drastically decrease the extraction and burning of fossil fuels. We have a limited amount of fresh water. To contaminate so much of it in the process of creating more greenhouse gases is to jeopardize our future water supply. Let’s urge the governor to declare a moratorium on drilling permits.
Mary Ray Cate, M.D.
Santa Fe
Dwell on peace
I read about Patrick Toal (“One last battle,” Ringside Seat, Oct. 2) in The New Mexican — late-stage bone cancer. Agent Orange killed my soul brother, Jim Shover, last December. His obituary cited bone cancer as his cause of death, but he knew better, and his Vietnam brothers knew better, too. They were soaked in Agent Orange in a most inglorious war. Let their souls rest in peace.
Liz Paterson
Cerrillos
Burning harms
Oh joy — a clear, blue sky with no smoke; no coughing, no burning or scratchy eyes; no sinus infection or asthma. I had forgotten how lovely Santa Fe is when the air is not filled with smoke.
In The New Mexican (“Restoring resilience to beloved forests,” Aug. 26), Eytan Krasilovsky suggests that everyone opposed to burning 12,000 acres around Santa Fe and 43,000 acres in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains is rejecting the scientific method. Actually, he and the Forest Service are the ones who refuse to do the scientific analysis required by National Environmental Policy Act, called an environmental impact statement. Concerned citizens want the Forest Service to analyze, scientifically, the health impacts of so much smoke. The public wants the Forest Service to analyze, scientifically, the effect on climate change of burning that many trees. The Forest Service is supposed to mitigate global warming, not exacerbate it.
Jan Boyer
founder of OnceAForest.org
Santa Fe
Impose rent control
Consider: An older woman existing on a fixed income lives in a unit whose owner suddenly demands a $300 rent increase. Near panic sets in, creating worrying scenarios of being forced onto the street. Concomitantly, the city is considering ways to increase the number of affordable housing units at a time when the median rental price for Santa Fe is $1,732 a month, according to the Trulia website (“Zoning for affordability,” Oct. 7).
Want to ensure affordable housing? Impose rent control. Difficult, I’m sure. But the city cannot rely on developers to set aside 15 percent of new housing as affordable units.
Only the District of Columbia, New York, New Jersey and California have instituted rent control. In Santa Fe, the only rent restriction on a landlord is that he or she cannot raise the rent during the term of a lease unless it’s month-to-month. It’s not protective enough for a tenant. Full disclosure: I’m a renter. That woman? She found a new place at a higher but manageable rent.
Richard C. Gross
Santa Fe
Green Bay way
The “Feasting With Friends” program described in The New Mexican article (“A meal with friends can help fund a good cause,” Oct. 6) presented an innovative approach to fundraising for Kitchen Angels. J&J Cafe in Green Bay, Wis., has another creative solution to feeding hungry people. J&J’s has a bulletin board full of prepaid orders ready to be claimed. The “pay-it-forward” program allows customers to pay for a meal in advance to be used by anyone who needs it. A meal of a burger and fries was apparently a popular donation option. Wondering if there might be a few Santa Fe restaurants willing to try J&J’s approach?
Brian L. Goldbeck
Santa Fe
