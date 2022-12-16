On the surface of it, the mayor’s plan to get homeless people into shelters appears reasonable. However, many of the homeless either choose not to use shelters (emotional and mental health reasons) or are refused entry (inebriation or substance abuse). Does the plan allow for sleeping bags and tents for these homeless individuals, which statistics show can be as high as 30 percent of this population?
Margaret Willen
Santa Fe
Rethink policy
To Mayor Alan Webber: What is the coldest you have ever been? Would gloves, etc. be sufficient to keep you from freezing on a very cold night? Yes, shelters are the best place for people when it is dangerously cold. But some people have valid reasons for not sleeping in shelters: fear for safety, inability to abandon pets or loved ones not allowed in a shelter, emotional inability to cope with shelter rules and more.
Until our society can provide adequate mental health and substance abuse care, there will be people who cannot stay in shelters.
Is this, our city, a place that allows people to freeze to death because the alternative to shelters is unhealthy and untidy? Sleeping bags are basic. Tents, as per the COVID-19 Code Blue, would be even better.
Please rethink the policy to stop handing out sleeping bags and tents. This is the City Different. We can come up with better solutions and still keep Santa Fe an inviting place to live and visit.
Peggy Medina Giltrow
Santa Fe
Just say no
Exceptions. Exemptions. Variances. Waivers. Whenever I see one of these terms associated with land use, height restrictions, building permits, rezoning and even my homeowners association’s covenants, conditions and restrictions, I feel my blood pressure start to increase.
All of these terms are fancy words that existing rules should not apply to my project. What about the rest of us? The ones who purchased real estate with an implied promise of land use? Those people who changed their development plans to comply with city regulations? Those of us who would like to maintain the “look and feel” of what we love about Santa Fe?
I think it’s time for the City Council to start saying no to the requests for these exemptions.
Mary Renaud
Santa Fe
Snipping away
Wandering along the banks of the Santa Fe River is a phantom arborist. Some people have seen him, snipping at the branchs of the dreaded Siberian (Chinese) elm or nipping the lower limbs of cottonwoods.
Last week he worked on two piñon trees in the little park near Alto and De Fouri streets. The result doesn’t resemble piñons anymore, maybe more like a pine. It’s hard to know what he might have had in mind. Santa Fe Parks and Recreation has heard of him, and they have their own teams clearing out the invasive Siberian elm along the river.
Santa Fe once more comes up with something different.
In the snowy morning or late at night, there he is, clearing away the underbrush — our very own phantom arborist.
Ellen Bradbury Reid
Santa Fe
Fund cultivated meat
I was happy to learn Believer Meats is breaking ground on a cultivated-meat facility in North Carolina, which the company says is the largest of its kind in the world.
For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without slaughter. It’s better for the environment, public health and animal welfare.
Despite this and other progress from the private sector, more public funding is needed for cellular-agriculture research so cultivated meat can achieve price parity with slaughtered meat. By advancing this technology, we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, pandemic risk and the suffering we inflict on God’s creatures.