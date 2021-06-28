Regarding state Rep. Rod Montoya’s belief that diverging from the “Eurocentric cultural script” in public school social studies curricula would ultimately lead to the erasure of Western culture is mind-bogglingly absurd — not to mention that, if that’s all it takes to erase it, Western culture must be incredibly shaky at best (“Social studies culture war clash hits N.M.,” June 23). The reason Montoya cites for clinging to the Eurocentric cultural script is that to do otherwise would “create division.” He has apparently failed to notice that the Eurocentric cultural script, which has always been taught, has hardly fostered unity in the country. Perhaps he needs to take a course in critical thinking.
Janet Elder
Santa Fe
Over the top
Once again, Milan Simonich used his powerful position to unfairly besmirch (“Juneteenth, shattered obelisk stood in opposition to slavery,” Ringside Seat, June 20). In his column regarding Juneteenth and the obelisk controversy, Simonich criticized “Mayor Alan Webber and his cowering police force.” Any politician is fair game for a pundit. The situation regarding the obelisk is certainly one subject to energetic and emotional debate. But to label the police force a pack of cowards is beyond the pale. Yes, officers might have been given the wrong orders to follow; the orders might have been boneheaded. But they followed those orders given them by their commanding officers (and spare me the Nazi “I was just following orders” analogy). I’d bet my mortgage they didn’t leave the scene out of fear.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Worth a memorial
What the city administration has failed to see is the profound history here that all could be proud of — in the spirit of what I believe the original Plaza obelisk represented. This is the battle of Glorieta Pass and Apache Canyon in 1862, the “Gettysburg of the West,” where Union forces of New Mexico and Colorado volunteers did an end run around the Confederate forces and destroyed their vital supply train of 64 wagons. That made it virtually impossible for the Texas Rangers to continue their campaign and the imagined westward expansion of the Confederate states. This was a decisive turning point in the American Civil War. If Confederates had been allowed to capture the gold fields of Colorado and California, it may have protracted the war and possibly resulted in a different ending for the American Civil War and a far darker future for the American West. It would have unfolded with the accession of slavery and subjugation of all people of color across the entire geographic South and a larger, stronger, richer Confederate States of America. Surely no one could protest against a monument to that very real history, which occurred right here in this very spot.
Vicente Roybal
Santa Fe
Saving nature
Regarding (“Tiny mouse, big conservation clash,” June 21): Climate change is here. Nonhuman species are disappearing rapidly each year. Yet, the environmentally destructive public lands grazing folks continue to fight against any progressive changes to save our planet’s basic life-support systems here in the West. I applaud the Center for Biological Diversity for standing up to this heavily subsidized (by taxpayers) industry. It is shameful that a few so-called “wildlife groups” continue to compromise with this spoiled industry.
We recently passed a “ban trapping” bill. Guess who fought this bill to the end? It still allows use of traps, poisons, snares, shooting to “protect” livestock. Infamous “wildlife services” can continue to poison, trap and shoot coyotes, bobcats, mountain lions, prairie dogs, foxes and other native animals whenever, wherever the livestock industry demands it. Public lands grazing must be abolished, period, if we want to save remaining nature.
Rosemary Lowe
Santa Fe
